Sitterly Wins Pole Position for the Oswego Classic

OSWEGO, NY (August 30, 2024) – Otto Sitterly earned the pole position for the 68th Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway. Sitterly, from Canajoharie, New York, went out 23rd for qualifying and turned lap of 16.076 seconds for the fastest time of the session.

Despite winning the classic on five occasions and nine Oswego Speedway track championships, this was Sitterly’s first pole position for the event. 2023 pole winner Michael Barnes will start on the front row while Dave Shullick Jr, Mike McVetta, and Dan Connors Jr. rounded out the top five.

The International Classic will be contested on Sunday, September 1st.

68th Budweiser International Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Friday, August 30, 2024

Qualifying:

1. 7-Otto Sitterly, 16.076[23]

2. 68-Michael Barnes, 16.138[2]

3. 95-Dave Shullick Jr, 16.162[22]

4. 29-Mike McVetta, 16.188[12]

5. O1-Dan Connors Jr, 16.227[5]

6. 98T-Tyler Thompson, 16.283[27]

7. O2-Brandon Bellinger, 16.359[3]

8. 52-Dave Danzer, 16.369[6]

9. O5-Jeff Abold, 16.402[1]

10. 22-Mike Bruce, 16.439[4]

11. 55-Mike Netishen, 16.481[14]

12. 1-Bobby Santos III, 16.516[20]

13. OO-Joe Gosek, 16.568[7]

14. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr, 16.614[13]

15. 54-Camden Proud, 16.635[18]

16. 83-Lou LeVea Jr, 16.686[9]

17. 11-Ben Seitz, 16.728[21]

18. 14-Joey Payne, 16.753[17]

19. 90-Jack Patrick, 16.828[16]

20. 75-Brian Osetek, 16.981[15]

21. 0-Tim Snyder, 17.005[25]

22. 78-Mark Sammut, 17.013[19]

23. 20-Nick Snyder, 17.032[24]

24. 70-Dave McKnight Jr, 17.081[11]

25. 41-Russ Wood Sr, 17.088[28]

26. 27-Aric Iosue, 17.159[8]

27. 66-Lou LeVea Sr, 17.203[10]

28. 88-Josh Sokolic, 17.263[26]