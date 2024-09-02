Joel Myers Jr. Dominates IRA Feature at the Hill Raceway

STURGEON BAY, WI (September 1, 2024) — Joel Myers Jr. completed a sweep of the weekend’s feature events with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Sunday night at the Hill Raceway. Backing up his win Saturday at the Plymouth Dirt Track.

Myers dominated the 30-lap affair leading every circuit and holding a 2.238 second advantage over Scotty Thiel at the finish. Scotty Neitzel, Jake Blackhurst, and Danny Schlafer rounded out the top five.

Zach Raidart won the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series feature.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

the Hill Raceway

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Qualifying

1. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.250[13]

2. 25T-Travis Arenz, 12.427[11]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 12.573[12]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.610[17]

5. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.637[14]

6. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 12.667[2]

7. 12-Corbin Gurley, 12.678[3]

8. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 12.679[5]

9. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 12.735[6]

10. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 12.801[20]

11. 85J-Logan Julien, 12.860[9]

12. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.862[4]

13. 73-Scotty Thiel, 12.863[1]

14. 5-Zackary Sokol, 12.873[7]

15. 88-Christopher Flick, 13.048[16]

16. 79-Blake Nimee, 13.103[19]

17. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.164[15]

18. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 13.306[18]

19. 39-Kurt Davis, 13.625[8]

20. 24-Scott Conger, 13.743[21]

21. 29JR-Ralph Johnson, 14.223[10]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[1]

2. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]

3. 73-Scotty Thiel[5]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

5. 25-Danny Schlafer[4]

6. 79-Blake Nimee[6]

7. 39-Kurt Davis[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]

2. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

4. 85J-Logan Julien[1]

5. 5-Zackary Sokol[5]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[6]

7. 24-Scott Conger[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16C-Tylar Rankin[2]

2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[4]

3. 87A-Austin Hartmann[3]

4. 09-Clayton Rossmann[6]

5. 68-Dave Uttech[1]

6. 88-Christopher Flick[5]

7. 29JR-Ralph Johnson[7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 25-Danny Schlafer[2]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]

5. 87A-Austin Hartmann[5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[2]

2. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]

3. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

4. 16C-Tylar Rankin[3]

5. 96-Jake Blackhurst[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[2]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[11]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[10]

5. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

6. 87A-Austin Hartmann[9]

7. 16C-Tylar Rankin[8]

8. 79-Blake Nimee[17]

9. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[7]

10. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

11. 12-Corbin Gurley[4]

12. 85J-Logan Julien[12]

13. 5-Zackary Sokol[15]

14. 4K-Kris Spitz[18]

15. 39-Kurt Davis[19]

16. 25T-Travis Arenz[6]

17. 09-Clayton Rossmann[13]

18. 68-Dave Uttech[14]

19. 24-Scott Conger[20]

20. 88-Christopher Flick[16]

21. 29JR-Ralph Johnson[21]

Autometer Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Qualifying

1. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 15.632[6]

2. 14Z-Ryan Zielski, 15.827[13]

3. 0-John Fahl, 15.927[7]

4. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 16.021[8]

5. 24-Eric Wilke, 16.082[9]

6. 40-Tim Cox, 16.217[2]

7. 38-Allen Hafford, 16.221[10]

8. 17-Bryce Andrews, 16.286[17]

9. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse, 16.325[5]

10. 70H-Tate Hensley, 16.348[18]

11. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 16.357[3]

12. 7-Trinity Uttech, 16.429[11]

13. 11-Austin Hansen, 16.535[12]

14. 99J-Seth Johnson, 16.586[15]

15. 7D-Josh Davidson, 16.686[4]

16. 57F-Tristan Furseth, 16.787[16]

17. 29OG-Tom Eller, 16.789[14]

18. 4G-George Gaertner III, 16.852[19]

19. 27B-Cole Bokus, 17.843[20]

20. 17M-Matt Rypel, 19.215[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23Z-Zach Raidart[4]

2. 70H-Tate Hensley[1]

3. 38-Allen Hafford[2]

4. 91-Jimmy Sivia[3]

5. 57F-Tristan Furseth[6]

6. 11-Austin Hansen[5]

7. 17M-Matt Rypel[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[4]

2. 29J-Ralph Johnson[1]

3. 99J-Seth Johnson[5]

4. 24-Eric Wilke[3]

5. 29OG-Tom Eller[6]

6. 17-Bryce Andrews[2]

7. 27B-Cole Bokus[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[2]

2. 0-John Fahl[4]

3. 40-Tim Cox[3]

4. 7-Trinity Uttech[1]

5. 7D-Josh Davidson[5]

6. 4G-George Gaertner III[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 23Z-Zach Raidart[6]

2. 24-Eric Wilke[2]

3. 40-Tim Cox[1]

4. 0-John Fahl[4]

5. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[9]

6. 38-Allen Hafford[7]

7. 29J-Ralph Johnson[11]

8. 7-Trinity Uttech[13]

9. 57F-Tristan Furseth[15]

10. 17-Bryce Andrews[8]

11. 29OG-Tom Eller[16]

12. 27B-Cole Bokus[19]

13. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[5]

14. 7D-Josh Davidson[14]

15. 91-Jimmy Sivia[3]

16. 17M-Matt Rypel[20]

17. 99J-Seth Johnson[12]

18. 11-Austin Hansen[17]

19. 4G-George Gaertner III[18]

20. 70H-Tate Hensley[10]