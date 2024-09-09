Lewis Hold Off Hayslett for Paragon BOSS Win

From Aaron Fry

Ricky Lewis scored his sixth BOSS sprint car win of the season Saturday night at Paragon Speedway in Indiana. He had to fend off a last corner slide-job by current tour runner-up, Korbyn Hayslett, to seal the win. The 25-lap main event saw Jesse Vermillion grab the initial lead before a battle developed between, he and Brandon Mattox, for the top spot. The pair raced side-by-side for several laps trading the lead, before Vermillion pulled away to a comfortable margin.

Vermillion would go on to lead through lap 15, but on the 16th circuit, spun to a stop and was sent to the rear of the field. This gave Lewis the lead he would never relinquish, but not without a fight. Seventh starting Korbyn Hayslett had used the high side of the track to work his way to the front. A late race spin by Mattox set up a single lap shootout finish. Hayslett rode the rim through one and two and got the rocket momentum down the backstretch. Into turn 3, Hayslett threw a “Flutie-esque” Hail Mary slide job that Lewis anticipated. Lewis was able to turn under Hayslett and out race him to the stripe to earn the win.

Following the 1-2 BOSS finish of Lewis and Hayslett, Cody Trammell, Aiden Salisbury and Rylan Gray completed the top 5. The rest of the top 10 were Michael Clark, Colten Cottle, James Boyd, Todd Hobson and Andrew Prather. Thirty-one cars were on hand with heat win taken by Cottle, Mattox, Jake Scott and Hobson. Gabriel Gilbert also survived a one-lap shootout finish to win the B Feature over Steve Little.

Next up for BOSS is the Atomic Speedway just south of Chillicothe, Ohio on Saturday, September 28. The series weekend finale doubleheader is set for Friday and Saturday, October 4-5 with events at Circle City Raceway near Indianapolis and Waynesfield Raceway Park. Make plans to join us!

BOX SCORE

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Race #8

Paragon (IN) Speedway

Saturday, September 7, 2024

31 Entries

ARP Fasteners Qualifying

Group 1: 1. 8D-Colten Cottle 15.101, 2. 16-James Boyd 15.321, 3. 8-Michael Clark 15.462, 4. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert 15.547, 5. 18c-Cindy Chambers 15.734, 6. 91-Parker Frederickson 15.889, 7. 9-Jim Tribby 16.283, 8. 5w-Kyle Willis 16.761

Group 2: 1. 41-Ricky Lewis 14.935, 2. 28-Brandon Mattox 15.157, 3. 67L-Cody Trammell 15.287, 4. 21H-Aiden Salisbury 15.397, 5. 17L-Billy Lawless 15.742, 6. 41*-Owen Barr 15.743, 7. 71B-Braxton Cummings 15.945, 8. 21$-Bryar Schroeter 16.116

Group 3: 1. 7-Travis Thompson 15.059, 2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett 15.231, 3. 33-Jake Scott 15.384, 4. 31-Robert Brown 15.413, 5. 26-Pat Giddens 15.666, 6. 53-Steve Little 15.684, 7. 73-Blake Vermillion 15.801, 8. 16K-Andrew Prather 16.021

Group 4: 1. 06-Rylan Gray 15.203, 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion 15.352, 3. 04-Todd Hobson 15.353, 4. 87-Tony Helton 15.766, 5. 41s-John Sluss 15.773, 6. 94-Jarrett Miller 15.865, 7. 3KB-Jacob Brown 15.974

Poske’s Performance Parts – Heat 1: 1. 8D-Cottle[4] ; 2. 8-Clark[2] ; 3. 91-Frederickson[6] ; 4. 18c-Chambers[5] ; 5. 10G-Gilbert[1] ; 6. 16-Boyd[3] ; 7. 9-Tribby[7] ; 8. 5w-Willis[8]

Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel – Heat 2: 1. 28-Mattox[3] ; 2. 41-Lewis[4] ; 3. 67L-Trammell[2] ; 4. 21H-Salisbury[1] ; 5. 41*-Barr[6] ; 6. 17L-Lawless[5] ; 7. 21$-Schroeter[8] ; 8. 71B-Cummings[DNS]

Elizabeth Gardner Photography – Heat 3: 1. 33-cott[2] ; 2. 1H-Hayslett[3] ; 3. 7-Thompson[4] ; 4. 16K-Prather[8] ; 5. 53-Little[6] ; 6. 31-Brown[1] ; 7. 26-Giddens[5] ; 8. 73-B.Vermillion[7]

E A Home Supply – Heat 4: 1. 04-Hobson[2] ; 2. 5-J.Vermillion[3] ; 3. 06-Gray[4] ; 4. 87-Helton[1] ; 5. 41s-Sluss[5] ; 6. 3KB-Brown[7] ; 7. 94-Miller[6]

MSD Ignitions – B Main: 1. 10G-Gilbert[1] ; 2. 53-Little[3] ; 3. 16-Boyd[5] ; 4. 41s-Sluss[4] ; 5. 17L-Lawless[6] ; 6. 41*-Barr[2] ; 7. 31-Brown[7] ; 8. 73-B.Vermillion[15] ; 9. 21$-Schroeter[10] ; 10. 9-Tribby[9] ; 11. 94-Miller[12] ; 12. 3KB-J.Brown[8] ; 13. 26-Giddens[11] ; 14. 5w-Willis[DNS] ; 15. 71B-Cummings[DNS]

MPD Racing – A Main: 1. 41-Lewis[6] ; 2. 1H-Hayslett[7] ; 3. 67L-Trammell[10] ; 4. 21H-Salisbury[14] ; 5. 06-Gray[12] ; 6. 8-Clark[4] ; 7. 8D-Cottle[8] ; 8. 16-Boyd[19] ; 9. 04-Hobson[5] ; 10. 16K-Prather[15] ; 11. 7-Thompson[11] ; 12. 17L-Lawless[21] ; 13. 53-Little[18] ; 14. 5-J.Vermillion[1] ; 15. 41*-Barr[22] ; 16. 41s-Sluss[20] ; 17. 87-Helton[16] ; 18. 18c-Chambers[13] ; 19. 28-Mattox[2] ; 20. 91-Frederickson[9] ; 21. 10G-Gilbert[17] ; 22. 33-Scott[3]

All Pro Cylinder Heads – Hard Charger: James Boyd +11

Cowen Truck Line Inc – Steel Block Bonus: Owen Barr

All Star Performance Inc – Hard Luck: Blake Vermillion

Hoosier Tire Bonus – Free Tire: Ricky Lewis