Lincoln Speedway Replaces Selinsgrove Speedway Event on World of Outlaws Tour

By Alex Nieten

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (Sept. 9, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return to Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 12, replacing the originally scheduled event at Selinsgrove Speedway with a new $20,000-to-win, $1,200-to-start main event.

Following discussions between Selinsgrove Speedway staff and World of Outlaws officials, it was deemed it would be in the best interest of both parties to cancel the Jim Nance Memorial at Selinsgrove. World of Outlaws officials will explore options on a potential return to Selinsgrove Speedway in 2025.

Lincoln Speedway, in Abbottstown, PA, was one of the original tracks on the World of Outlaws inaugural schedule in 1978 and has been host to The Greatest Show on Dirt every year since 2012. Earlier this season, current championship leader David Gravel fought off Giovanni Scelzi, Carson Macedo and Anthony Macri to earn Big Game Motorsports its 100th World of Outlaws victory.

The World of Outlaws will be joined at Lincoln Speedway by the Flying Iron Limited Stocks.

Fans who purchased a ticket in advance for the World of Outlaws event at Selinsgrove Speedway and would like to roll it over to the new event at Lincoln Speedway can call 844-347-8849 or email tickets@dirtcar.com. Otherwise, they will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account — good for two years — to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to the account does not work for them, then they have until Oct. 9 to request a refund.

Fans who don’t have tickets to Selinsgrove can purchase tickets to Lincoln Speedway by CLICKING HERE.

Keep up with the latest news and updates on the World of Outlaws through X(Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, and WELD Racing. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.