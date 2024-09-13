Ayrton Gennetten Attains Night One Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From POWRi

Wheatland, MO. (9/12/24) Ayrton Gennetten would set sail on cruise control out front with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in the 14th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial to notch his fifth yearly league victory and land the preliminary night one checkers in an outstanding feature event at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with thirty-two talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Noah Gass set a quick group-qualifying time of 13.402-second lap with Kyle Jones, Jamie Ball, Brian Bell, and Joe B Miller each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Kyle Jones and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Ayrton Gennetten would gain the lead on the opening lap with Aaron Reutzel, Kyle Jones, Joe B Miller, and Jamie Ball all racing within the top five.

Battling valiantly, Ayrton Gennetten would appear to be a different division by leading over two-seconds through green flag action as lap traffic quickly came into play as the laps rapidly clicked away with Aaron Reutzel, Jamie Ball, Joe B Miller, and Kyle Jones all jockeying for positions inside the top five

Setting the stage for late-race dramatics, caution would bunch the field back together with Ayrton Gennetten capitalizing on the multiple refires with Aaron Reutzel keeping close to the leader throughout the final laps.

Leading all twenty-five laps, Ayrton Gennetten would not be denied in earning his eighth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Aaron Reutzel hustling into the runner-up position from starting sixth on the opening lap.

“It feels great to pull off the victory tonight and hopefully it sets the team up for a solid championship event,” said Ayrton Gennetten in the Wheatland Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “The team is really clicking good right now and it feels great to be in a position to win each night”.

Challenging closely behind would find Joe B Miller placing on the final podium placement from the starting seventh on the initial green flag. Jamie Ball would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as thirteenth starting Scott Bogucki would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Night One of the Fourteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 9/12/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 20G-Noah Gass(13.402)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 79-Kyle Jones

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 4W-Jamie Ball

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 23B-Brian Bell

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 27B-Jake Bubak

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 79-Kyle Jones

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 27B-Jake Bubak(+11)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Ayrton Gennetten

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 4. 4W-Jamie Ball[3]; 5. 1X-Scott Bogucki[13]; 6. 27B-Jake Bubak[17]; 7. 12X-Chase Randall[9]; 8. 44H-Derek Hagar[18]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 10. 20G-Noah Gass[12]; 11. 45X-Jace Park[16]; 12. 22M-Rees Moran[11]; 13. 44-Chris Martin[14]; 14. 98P-Miles Paulus[19]; 15. 23B-Brian Bell[4]; 16. 79-Kyle Jones[1]; 17. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 18. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 19. 99X-Dalton Stevens[20]; 20. 17-Zach Hampton[21]; 21. 91-Riley Kreisel[22]; 22. 9$-Kyle Clark[15].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[1]; 2. 44H-Derek Hagar[2]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 4. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]; 5. 17-Zach Hampton[9]; 6. 91-Riley Kreisel[8]; 7. 23-Lance Moss[4]; 8. 3-Howard Moore[11]; 9. 14E-Kyle Bellm[10]; 10. 74N-Natalie Doney[5]; 11. 24-Elijah Gile[12]; 12. 6AU-Brayden Cooley[14]; 13. 1JR-Steven Russell[13]; 14. (DNS) 21-Gunner Ramey; 15. (DNS) 75-Tyler Blank; 16. (DNS) 75X-Glen Saville.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Kyle Jones[5]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[4]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak[3]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 7. 17-Zach Hampton[8]; 8. (DNS) 75-Tyler Blank.

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4W-Jamie Ball[2]; 2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 1X-Scott Bogucki[1]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[5]; 5. 44H-Derek Hagar[3]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]; 7. 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell[8].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 4. 23-Lance Moss[1]; 5. 45X-Jace Park[4]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]; 7. 24-Elijah Gile[6]; 8. 6AU-Brayden Cooley[7].

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 12X-Chase Randall[2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[7]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 6. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 7. 3-Howard Moore[6]; 8. (DNS) 75X-Glen Saville.

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.402[6]; 2. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:13.421[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.722[5]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:14.016[1]; 5. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:14.026[8]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:14.033[7]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, 00:14.381[4]; 8. 17-Zach Hampton, 01:00.000[2].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.499[5]; 2. 44H-Derek Hagar, 00:13.808[1]; 3. 4W-Jamie Ball, 00:13.840[8]; 4. 1X-Scott Bogucki, 00:13.862[4]; 5. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.962[6]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 00:13.982[3]; 7. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:14.048[2]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:14.633[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 45X-Jace Park, 00:13.984[6]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.128[2]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:14.371[8]; 4. 23-Lance Moss, 00:14.515[7]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.606[5]; 6. 24-Elijah Gile, 00:14.810[1]; 7. 6AU-Brayden Cooley, 00:15.579[4]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:16.120[3].

Start2Finish Qualifying 4: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.859[5]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.306[7]; 3. 12X-Chase Randall, 00:14.515[2]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.605[1]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:14.744[3]; 6. 3-Howard Moore, 00:14.749[4]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.993[8]; 8. 75X-Glen Saville, 10:00.000[6].

