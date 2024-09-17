Tony Gomes Wins Placerville Speedway’s Big Trophy Night To Clinch 3rd in Final Track Point Standings

PETERSEN MEDIA

Heading into Saturday night’s regular season finale at Placerville Speedway, Tony Gomes entered the night in shouting distance of the track championship, but focused on what he could control and he did just that as he picked up his second feature event of the season.

“Mathematically we entered the night with a shot to win the points championship, but we focused on being the best we could each time we hit the track and we did just that and picked up the win which is a race that Cody and Mandi Geaney have always wanted to win.”

With 22 cars in the pit area for the regular season finale at Placerville Speedway, Gomes and C&M Motorsports were on point all night long. Timing the Lund Construction/Anrak/Sam Rhodes backed No. 7C in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials, Gomes lined up on the pole of his heat race.

Powering to the win and continuing to make up points on Andy Forsberg, Gomes locked himself into the very important redraw where the four pill lined him up in the second row for the 25-lap feature event.

On the slick Placerville Speedway surface, Gomes settled into fourth as he let the race play out in front of him. Battling with the likes of Andy Forsberg and Jodie Robinson, Gomes used a restart to power into second as he stalked the race leader.

A lap nine restart let Gomes make his move as he was able to power his way into the race lead. Out in front, Gomes continued to pound the Placerville Speedway cushion as he extended his lead and found the back of the field.

Working his way through traffic, Gomes continued to hold the status quo up front as he was able the race on to his second feature event win of the season at Placerville Speedway.

“It is a little bittersweet to look back and see that we ended up just nine points out of the championship, but it’s also a testament to how good of a team we have despite a couple of bad nights,” Gomes added. “I have to give a huge shoutout to Cody and Mandi Geaney. They took a shot on me a few years ago and continue to support me and give me a great opportunity. I also want to give a big thank you to Bobby, Rich, and Christopher for all of their hard work in the pit area to help Cody and I am just really happy to give everyone another win.”

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Lund Construction, Anrak, Sam Rhodes, Alturas Tires, Swartz Diesel, Adrian Blanco Jewelry, Kings Meats, American Paving Systems, PT Shocks, Creason Enterprises, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: C&M Motorsports and Tony Gomes are idle this weekend before returning to action September 27th and 28thin Chico, CA for the Fall Nationals.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-16, Wins-2, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-14

