Pursley Wins Wild Midget Feature at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, OH (September 20, 2024) – Daison Pursley took advantage of a mid-race restart to go from third to first and held off multiple challenges from Cannon McIntosh to win the USAC National Midget Car Series feature during the Be4TheCrowns event at Eldora Speedway.

Pursley ended up in victory lane after a wild 25-lap affair that featured seven lead changes among five different drivers.

Grant and Denney started on the front row for the 25-lap main event with Grant taking the lead as Jacob Denney and Cannon McIntosh swapped the second position. Denny then used a power move railing the top of the racetrack to take the lead on lap five, only to have Grant take the top position back one lap later.

On two consecutive laps the race for the lead featured three wide racing in Eldora’s treacherous turn two that saw Zach Daum eventually take the lead. Two laps later McIntosh rolled around the top and passed Daum for the top position.

While Denny and Daum raced for second, Pursley was making his presence felt from seventh starting position and started to run down the leaders.

Then caution flag appeared with six laps to go and setup Pursley to make his move, going from third to first in a single swoop through turns one and two. On the other end of the track Denney got into the fence in turns three and four.

McIntosh tried to keep pace with Pursley and ended up getting into the wall on the backstretch, somehow keeping the car under power.

McIntosh caught a break after his save when Ryan Timms slowed to bring out the caution flag with two laps to go. McIntosh tried one more attempt at a slide job coming to the white flag after the restart, but Pursley was able to counter for the victory.

McIntosh, Denney, Daum, and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.

Be4theCrowns

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, September 20, 2024

Feature:

1. 86-Daison Pursley

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh

3. 25-Jacob Denney

4. 17-Zach Daum

5. 57-Logan Seavey

6. 89-Zach Wigal

7. 2-Justin Grant

8. 89x-Chris Windom

9. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr.

10. 97K-Kale Drake

11. 97-Gavin Miller

12. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold

13. 98-Briggs Danner

14. 27x-Kyle Jones

15. 71-Jade Avedisian

16. 7x-Thomas Meseraull

17. 3P-Drake Edwards

18. 23-Matt Goodnight

19. 76-Michael Smith

20. 4K-Kayla Roell

21. 67-Ryan Timms