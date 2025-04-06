SHANE GOLOBIC WINS NORCAL CHALLENGE FOR NEW WMR-BCRA MIDGET SUPER SERIES

By Steven Blakesley

PLACERVILLE, CALIFORNIA (April 5, 2025) – Shane Golobic prevailed in Saturday night’s inaugural running of the new WMR/BCRA California Super Series for full Midgets at Placerville Speedway, topping a 25-car turnout in the event co-sanctioned by the USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midgets. The victory in the NorCal Challenge paid $2,000 to win.

“Yeah it feels great. We don’t get to run the Midget a whole lot. We kind of a made a last minute decision at 7 this morning to go and have some fun,” Golobic said. “Happy we were able to do it. I knew I had to capitalize on restarts. Our NOS Energy Drink No. 17w was really good and we could go anywhere.”

Fresno’s TJ Smith took the lead into turn one with Golobic sliding into second. 2024 BCRA Midget champion Caden Sarale of Stockton drove underneath Broedy Graham of Bakersfield for third on the second lap down the backstretch.

Smith led Golobic into lapped traffic before a red flag for Graham flipping in turn one. 15-year-old Jett Yantis of Bakersfield challenged Sarale for third on the restart. Golobic drove to the inside of Smith to challenge for the lead on lap 11 but was unable to make the pass down the backstretch. Dale Johnston of Olivehurst flipped in turn one for the next stoppage on lap 13.

Golobic charged to the outside of Smith on the restart. Golobic led by a nose down the front stretch to lead lap 14, then completed the pass on lap 15 in turn 4.

BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time qualifier Tanner Carrick of Lincoln worked his way past Yantis for third.

Golobic sailed to a three second advantage to win the inaugural race for the WMR/BCRA Super Series, co-sanctioned by USAC. The win paid $2,000. Smith, Carrick, Sarale, and Yantis rounded out the top-five. Sarale, Bakersfield’s Brody Fuson, and Golobic won the West Evans Motorsports heat races. Kelly Nichols won the 12-lap B-Main.

Elk Grove’s Blaine Craft drove from 19th to 11th to win the American Racer Tire Southwest Hard Charger for a free right rear tire, sponsored by Motor City Buick GMC.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series rolls on to Antioch Speedway on May 10th in support of the NARC 410 Sprint Cars. The Graunstadt Memorial will be televised live on FloRacing.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

RESULTS: Placerville Speedway April 5, 2025

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 2. 68-TJ Smith[2]; 3. 32T-Tanner Carrick[8]; 4. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 5. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 6. 00-Jake Andreotti[9]; 7. 14-Connor Speir[12]; 8. 50-Dane Culver[7]; 9. 9-Anthony Bruno[10]; 10. 18-Todd Hawse[13]; 11. 57-Blaine Craft[19]; 12. 7A-Ryan Carter[20]; 13. 15-Adam Weisberg[18]; 14. 51-Brody Fuson[6]; 15. 2ND-Kelly Nichols[17]; 16. 20J-Dale Johnston[16]; 17. 35S-Teddy Bivert[15]; 18. 77-Dave Stoltz[14]; 19. 66-Broedy Graham[1]; 20. 96X-Logan Mitchell[11]

B Feature 1: 1. 2ND-Kelly Nichols[2]; 2. 15-Adam Weisberg[3]; 3. 57-Blaine Craft[5]; 4. 7A-Ryan Carter[6]; 5. 68M-Marvin Mitchell[4]; 6. 18A-Floyd Alvis[7]; 7. 20-CJ Sarna[1]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 2. 66-Broedy Graham[4]; 3. 9-Anthony Bruno[2]; 4. 32T-Tanner Carrick[6]; 5. 20J-Dale Johnston[3]; 6. 77-Dave Stoltz[7]; 7. 7A-Ryan Carter[1]; 8. (DNS) 20X-Kyle Hawse

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Brody Fuson[6]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[5]; 3. 96X-Logan Mitchell[2]; 4. 14-Connor Speir[4]; 5. 20-CJ Sarna[3]; 6. 15-Adam Weisberg[1]; 7. 2ND-Kelly Nichols[7]; 8. 68M-Marvin Mitchell[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]; 2. 50-Dane Culver[3]; 3. 68-TJ Smith[6]; 4. 18-Todd Hawse[4]; 5. 00-Jake Andreotti[8]; 6. 35S-Teddy Bivert[7]; 7. 57-Blaine Craft[2]; 8. 18A-Floyd Alvis[1]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 32T-Tanner Carrick, 00:11.810[5]; 2. 51-Brody Fuson, 00:11.886[22]; 3. 68-TJ Smith, 00:11.926[24]; 4. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:12.017[8]; 5. 4-Jett Yantis, 00:12.077[13]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:12.121[18]; 7. 66-Broedy Graham, 00:12.184[1]; 8. 14-Connor Speir, 00:12.383[2]; 9. 18-Todd Hawse, 00:12.408[19]; 10. 20J-Dale Johnston, 00:12.474[20]; 11. 20-CJ Sarna, 00:12.525[9]; 12. 50-Dane Culver, 00:12.571[17]; 13. 9-Anthony Bruno, 00:12.794[14]; 14. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 00:12.983[4]; 15. 57-Blaine Craft, 00:13.335[6]; 16. 7A-Ryan Carter, 00:13.369[16]; 17. 15-Adam Weisberg, 00:13.465[12]; 18. 18A-Floyd Alvis, 00:13.476[21]; 19. 77-Dave Stoltz, 00:13.504[10]; 20. 2ND-Kelly Nichols, 00:13.587[15]; 21. 35S-Teddy Bivert, 00:13.671[7]; 22. 20X-Kyle Hawse, 00:15.439[11]; 23. 68M-Marvin Mitchell, 00:15.930[23]; 24. 00-Jake Andreotti, 00:15.930[3]

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge with USAC: WINNER – Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC