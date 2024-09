(September 23, 2024) — TKS Motorsports and driver Hunter Schuerenberg have wrapped up their time racing together following an announcement made on Monday.

The team concluded their time together during the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway where they did not make the feature during both nights of competition with the High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Both TKS and Schuerenberg have not announced any future plans for the remainder of 2024 or the 2025 season.