USAC MIDGET FIELD REVEALED FOR 6TH RUNNING OF THE BC39 AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (September 24, 2024)………The field for the 2024 Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By Avanti Windows & Doors has been revealed as the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship takes on The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for three-straight nights during the sixth running of the event on September 26-27-28.

Fifty-nine cars and drivers are set for the event. The field was split in half with 30 drivers competing in Thursday’s opening night program at the 1/5-mile dirt oval while 29 drivers will contest the Friday night program. Both preliminary night programs will conclude with a 30-lap feature paying $5,000-to-win.

For Saturday night’s finale, the entire field will combine to chase after the top prize in a 39-lap main event paying $20,039-to-win. Past final night BC39 feature winners include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022) and Justin Grant (2023). Both Bacon and Grant will be competing in this year’s event.

Spectator tickets are on sale for the event at www.TheBC39.com. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street. Competitors are to enter through the tunnel on 16th Street.

The BC39 will continue to honor the late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter, Bryan Clauson. It also will increase awareness of organ donation and encourage participation in the Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives program, the title sponsor of the BC39 since the inaugural running in 2018.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Wednesday, September 25, with team parking. There will be no on-track activity on Wednesday, September 25.

On track action starts Thursday, September 26, beginning with the drivers meeting in the Performance Center near the dirt track in turn three at 3pm Eastern followed by a full program for midget racing and the inaugural Stoops USAC Sprint Car invitational featuring 10 cars and drivers competed in an exhibition event.

On Friday, September 27, night two of the BC39 will commence with a second full program featuring midget racing.

On both Thursday and Friday, the public gates will open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps set for 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies, heat races, qualifying races, the semi-feature and the feature event.

The finale of the BC39, on Saturday, September 28, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and midgets on track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with multiple C-Mains and Semi-Features followed by a Last Chance Race before concluding with the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

THURSDAY BC39 ENTRY LIST

0G (R) Glenn Styres/Ohsweken, ON (Glenn Styres Racing)

1 (R) Joel Myers Jr./Santa Rosa, CA (Leighton Crouch)

3J J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

7T Adam Taylor/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7x Thomas Meseraull/San Jose, CA (Tim Engler)

8x Jeff Schindler/Evansville, IN (Giddy Up Racing)

11p (R) Dean Parker/Newburgh, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin)

14s Tyler Edwards/Salina, OK (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

16 Zach Daum/Pocahontas, IL (Royal Powersports)

19AZ Hayden Reinbold/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21J Kameron Key/Warrensburg, MO (TKH Motorsports)

23 (R) Devon Dobie/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie)

25 Jacob Denney/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy)

25B Steve Buckwalter/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter)

40 Chase McDermand/Springfield, IL (Chase McDermand)

43 (R) Gunnar Setser/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold)

44 Shane Cottle/Kansas, IL (4 Kings Racing)

54 C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN (4 Kings Racing)

55 Trevor Cline/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline)

58 Kaylee Bryson/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

67 Ryan Timms/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71E Mariah Ede/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K Cannon McIntosh/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

74 (R) Luke Hall/Ludlow Falls, OH (Kyle Heitmeyer)

75 (R) Todd Hobson/Clyde, VIC (Griffiths Motorsports)

77 Kevin Cook/Winchester, IN (Kevin Cook)

80 (R) Josh Hawkins/Whitehouse, TX (Josh Hawkins)

85 Jerry Coons Jr./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports)

86 Daison Pursley/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

98 (R) Briggs Danner/Allentown, PA (John Schneider)

(R) denotes a BC39 Rookie

FRIDAY BC39 ENTRY LIST

2 Justin Grant/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3 (R) Darin Naida/Adrian, MI (Dan Binks)

3G Kyle Cummins/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

3p (R) Drake Edwards/Peoria, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

4 (R) Adam Bolyard/Rushville, IN (Adam Bolyard Racing)

7B (R) Cody Beard/Huntingburg, IN (Beard Racing)

11s (R) Stephen Schnapf/Newburgh, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin)

14 Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

15J Davey Ray/Davenport, IA (Jeff Wimmenauer)

16TH (R) Kevin Newton/Farmersburg, IN (Second Law Motorsports)

19 (R) Alex Karpowicz/Spring Branch, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

19A Mitchel Moles/Raisin City, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m Ethan Mitchell/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21H Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

21K Karter Sarff/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff)

27x Kyle Jones/Kennedale, TX (Joyner Motorsports)

36 Chris Baue/Indianapolis, IN (Bill Baue)

40x (R) Bryce Massingill/Troy, OH (Chase McDermand)

46 Kenney Johnson/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson)

55D Nick Drake/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline)

57 Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

63 (R) Frankie Guerrini/San Rafael, CA (F & F Racing)

67K Emerson Axsom/Franklin, IN (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 Jade Avedisian/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

75AU Bryan Stanfill/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsports)

80H (R) Josh Hanna/Flint, TX (Josh Hawkins)

89 Zach Wigal/Belpre, OH (CB Industries)

97 Gavin Miller/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K (R) Kale Drake/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

