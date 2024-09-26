Paul Nienhiser Triumphs in Jacksonville Speedway Season Finale

PETERSEN MEDIA

After a trying season that included losing a close teammate and friend earlier in the Summer at Jacksonville Speedway, it was only fitting that Paul Nienhiser was able to celebrate in victory lane during the track’s season finale last Friday night.

“It was a good night for us to cap the season off at Jacksonville Speedway,” Paul Nienhiser said. “It was a tough season for a lot of people with Ralph’s accident earlier in the summer, but we all pulled through and it is very cool to finish the year off at my home track in victory lane.”

Using a pill draw format on Friday night, the Chapin, IL driver found himself buried in his heat race as he took the green flag from the fifth starting position. With the racy bullring in fine form on Friday night, Nienhiser was able to make a couple of quick moves as the green lights flashed as he worked into second.

Going from fifth to second in his heat, Nienhiser was in a great spot heading into the feature event as his points total from his heat put him on the front row of the feature event as he chased after his 10th win of the 2024 season.

When the green flag was displayed, Nienhiser quickly jumped into the early lead aboard the CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance Inc./MB heating and Cooling Inc. entry, but the yellow was needed and negated his start.

As the field attempted to get the race started for the second time, Nienhiser didn’t get as good of a jump as he settled into the second position during the early stanzas of the race.

A torrid battle up front saw the local standout power to the race lead on the fifth lap as he soon found himself in very dense traffic on the famed bullring. As the laps clicked off the race track continued to ‘go away’ and soon the quickest way around the speedway was up on the wall.

With his right-rear glued to the cushion, Ninenhiser left no doubt on this night as he scored his 10th win of the 2024 season to bring the curtain down at the track he calls home.

With Jacksonville now in the rearview mirror, Nienhiser now looks to close out his first career Sprint Invaders driving championship. While he chases his first title, he is also hoping he can secure Scott Bonar’s 3rd team championship with the series and his sixth overall.

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The Auringer Family, Matt Bradshaw, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Maverick Corn Herbicide, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, Simpson Race Products, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-23, Wins-10, Top 5’s-15, Top 10’s-18

ON TAP: Nienhiser will be in action with the Sprint Invaders on Saturday night at 34 Raceway for the Fall Haul.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.