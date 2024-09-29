RAIN WASHES OUT WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS ON SATURDAY CONCLUDING THE 95TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After appearing to have a window of dry weather to complete the Federated Auto Parts Showdown, showers from the remnants of Hurricane Helene spread north earlier than forecasted Saturday evening at Sharon Speedway. Light rain hit the speedway following the conclusion of motor heat at 5:45 p.m. After waiting 75 minutes and weather models still projecting steady rain throughout the night, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car and track officials agreed to cancel the event. There were 42 Sprint Cars and 30 Whelen Econo Mods presented by Alcon Mechanical on hand. The event will not be rescheduled. After just one rain out during the first three months of the season (opening night), there were five rain outs during the final two months of the 95th anniversary season.

If you purchased a ticket in advance for the Federated Auto Parts Showdown, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Oct. 28 to request a refund. If you purchased a ticket or pit pass at the race track, please mail the ticket or wristband to 7575 W. Winds Blvd NW Ste D, Concord, NC 28027 in an envelope postmarked by October 28 for a refund.

Those who purchased patio seats, VIP fan suite tickets, and camping permits through Sharon Speedway will automatically be refunded.

