Friday National Open Preliminary Postponed By Fog At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – With thick fog blanketing Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night causing visibility issues for the drivers, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Series and Williams Grove track officials were forced to postpone the remainder of Friday’s Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit Preliminary with competitor safety in mind.

Fog began enveloping the speedway prior to the start of heat races, which were won by Daryn Pittman, Kasey Kahne, Brent Marks and David Gravel.

Two non-qualifier mains for the 58-car field were also completed early in the night, taken by Troy Wagaman Jr. and Tyler Courtney.

Austin Bishop won the C Main.

And Brent Marks set overall quick time with a lap of 16.499 seconds.

But by the time the dash cars made it to the speedway following the C Main, the fog had become too dense to proceed any further with the racing program and the decision was made to set up a National Open Doubleheader on Saturday.

Thus the remainder of the event will be completed on Saturday, Oct. 5 prior to the $75,000-to-win/$2,500-to-start National Open finale.

Saturday pit gates will open at 1:00 p.m. followed by general admission gates at 3:00 p.m. with hot laps for the balance of the Friday program slated for 4:00 p.m.

Following the completion of the Friday program all general admission areas will be cleared before being reopened for Saturday night’s 62nd annual Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit, for which a Saturday ticket will be required.

Reserved and/or general admission tickets for Friday can be used for entry to the remaining portion of Friday’s preliminary event that will be completed on Saturday afternoon.

Friday pit passes can be used for entry to the remainder of Friday’s program but must be swapped for a new band at the pit gate.

Saturday-only ticket holders can purchase general admission or reserved tickets for Friday’s portion of the racing program at the gate if they so desire.

