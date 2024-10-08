“410” SPRINT CARS TO BE FEATURED ON A CONSISTENT BASIS AT SHARON IN 2025

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…While Mother Nature put a damper on the 2024 Sharon Speedway season finale on September 28 that was to feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, management is already looking ahead to 2025. For the first time since 2010, the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars presented by Bala Management will be featured on a consistent basis on Saturday nights in 2025!

The “410” Sprint Cars were scheduled nine times in 2024 with five of them being completed as David Gravel, Ryan Smith, Danny Dietrich, Dale Blaney, and Dave Blaney were victorious. That number will greatly increase in 2025 as the division is showcased on a regular basis including the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars for a pair of appearances once again.

“We’re looking forward to having the ‘410’ Sprint Cars on a much more frequent basis in 2025,” expressed GM Dave Willoughby. “We’ve increased the payoffs three times in recent years, and in turn, the racers and fans have certainly supported us well with large car counts and crowds. Having DIRTVision stream our races the last two years has brought more awareness to the quality of racing that takes place.”

Stay tuned for more details on the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars presented by Bala Management in 2025 along with more information on the 96th anniversary season.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @sharonspdwy.