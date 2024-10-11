And then there was one…

From High Limit Racing

The final race of the inaugural national season for Kubota High Limit Racing is upon us! Texas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track plays host to the All-In Championship weekend on Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12.

Brad Sweet and the NAPA Auto Parts Kasey Kahne Racing team have locked-up the championship, but there are still battles waging for points positions, bonus awards and charters!

Don’t forget, all two-day reserved seats purchased in advance online get a FREE two-day pit pass upgrade. The offer ends at 2pm, CT on Friday, October 11. The pit pass upgrade tent will be open on Friday only inside the grandstand gates from 4pm-7:30pm. Two-day packages can be purchased here.

What To Know Before You Go to All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

Dates: Friday and Saturday, October 11 & 12

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

Fan Fest: Saturday only. Driver Autograph Session at 4:30pm. Trick-or-Treat for kids in the midway at 5pm.

Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm

Tickets: Two-day ticket packages for both reserved seating and general admission seating are available at the link below. Children 12 and under are FREE in general admission seating only.

Suite Tickets: A limited number of individual suite tickets are available for purchase at the track. Tickets are $65 per person, per night and include pit passes. Please go to the ticket window labeled “Suites” at the main grandstand entrance to purchase.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day in the trailer located across from the pit entrance. Two-day pit passes will not be available for purchase. Pit Passes are $50 per night.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. Guests are permitted to have a maximum of two bags upon entry. The following items will NOT be permitted: coolers, umbrellas, glass or ceramic containers of any kind, firearms, laser pointers, noise makers, knives longer than three inches in length, seat cushions with metal components, collapsible chairs, frisbees, beach balls, any display of the confederate flag, outside food or beverage, fireworks, dry ice, obscene or indecent clothing, aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen), selifie sticks, tripods, manopods, illegal substances, wagons, drones, skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates, and bicycles.

Camping: Camping is available for single-day, two-day and three-day packages. Camping can be booked online at the link below, or at the trailer located across from the main pit entrance. The camping lot is located directly across from the pit entrance and does not include water or electric. There is a tank emptying station located on track property free of charge.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, watch all of the action live on FloRacing!