Rahmer Nabs Fourth Williams Grove Track Title In 2024

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville wrapped up his fourth career Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track title with the conclusion of the National Open at the track on October 5.

The 28-year old Rahmer took top honors for the fourth time in his career at the historic oval.

The crown is also his second in a row aboard the Rich Eichelberger-owned No. 8.

Rahmer’s previous Williams Grove Speedway track titles came in 2017, 2020 and in 2023.

His oval titles in 2017 and 2020 were at the wheel of his father’s No. 51.

Throughout the 2024 campaign at Williams Grove Speeedway, Rahmer garnered just one victory, on March 22.

But he backed up the win with a trio of seconds, four thirds, a pair of fourths, three fifths, three sixths and one eighth place finish.

His average finish at the end of the season capped at 7.6.

He recorded two heat victories during 2024 qualifying event action.

The speedster now owns a total of 18 career wins at the Cumberland County oval.

Rahmer’s mechanic, Matt Stover, earned the Dave Brown Sr. Mechanic of the Year Award.

Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. finished second in the WilliamsGrove season point standings aboard the Heffner No. 27 and Liverpool’s TJ Stutts rode home third behind the wheel of his own No. 11.

Stutts took Most Improved Driver honors at Williams Grove for his 2024 oval performances that encompassed three wins including a triumph over the World of Outlaws in July.

Kody Hartlaub of East Berlin won Rookie of the Year honors aboard John Trone’s No. 39.

York’s Bryn Gohn earned the 2024 Williams Grove Speedway Sportsmanship Award.

Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg won the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series title at the track while behind the wheel of Gary Kauffman’s No. 48.

Dietrich took three wins in the eight-races completed. It was his second series title in a row.

