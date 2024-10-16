Hoag Memorial Weekend to Cap Off ESS Season on Friday

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | For the final time in 2024, the Empire Super Sprints are set to hit the track tis coming Friday at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. As the championship was decided a handful of weeks ago with Jordan Poirier being crowned champion, this Friday’s event at Outlaw offers one of the highest paying shows of the year for a non-points affair.

Through two visits so far (the early spring show fell to mother nature), Matt Tanner and Davie Franek have both scored a win in 2024 at Outlaw. While both drivers would like to score another victory to finish the season, there will be a strong contingent looking to add their name to the winners list and take home the $4,000 top prize.

Historically, the mid-October date has been hit-or-miss with Mother Nature and some of the cold and wet weather the fall season brings. While the weather looks fantastic for Friday night, the last time an Empire Super Sprints A-Main was contested in the month of October at Outlaw was in 2019. Former World of Outlaws regular Lucas Wolfe picked up the win that night, along with the two prior October shows in 2018 and 2017 as well.

After the checkered flag falls on Friday night, the only remaining item on the 2024 ESS calendar is the annual awards banquet and rules meeting. Scheduled for Saturday November 9, more information will be released as we get closer to the annual season-ending celebration.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 18 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial)

Saturday, November 9 – Awards Banquet & Rules Meting