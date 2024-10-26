TIM KAEDING DOMINATES OCTOBER CLASSIC AT KERN

By Ben Deatherage

(10/25/24 ) Bakersfield, CA … Taking advantage of his front-row starting spot, Tim Kaeding led all 30-laps of the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series October Classic at Kevin Harvick’s Kern County Raceway to park it in winner’s circle.

The pilot of the EMADCO Disposal #0 Maxim for Williams Motorsports was brilliant in traffic and in open racetrack to secure his 74th career series victory, second all-time on the win list, and his second triumph with the group in 2024.

“This is a testament to everyone associated with this #0 car, and they’ve given me a bad fast race car all year long,” said an elated Kaeding in victory lane. “We’re inching our way to my old man’s (all-time NARC winner Brent Kaeding) number, so hopefully we can do it in the next couple of years.”

At the drop of the initial green, Kaeding beat back the initial advances of a charging Justin Sanders to obtain the lead on the opening start. As the race stayed green, the two-time NARC champion pulled away from the Mittry Motorsports sprint car driven by Justin Sanders.

However, several stoppages kept the field close, including a massive crash on lap 13, which involved Billy Aton, Burt Foland Jr., and NARC point leader Cole Macedo. All were done for the night.

Despite lapped traffic, Kaeding was able to have the fortune of stoppages happening at the right times, which took away opportunities for anyone to challenge him for the lead. He went on to score a two-car length victory over Sanders.

Sanders, with the misfortune of Macedo, regained the point lead and now possesses a nine-point lead entering the next event.

Two-time NARC champion Dominic Scelzi put the Whipple Supercharges #41 Maxim on the podium at Kern for the first time since 2021 with his third-place effort.

The last seven laps of the race saw an incredible battle for fourth place, highlighting the determination and resilience of a pair of young talents, Dominic Gorden and Ryan Timms. In the end, it would be the Oklahoman Timms in the Roth Motorsports #83 Maxim, outdueling the Gary Silva Ranches #10 KPC of Gorden for the position. It was Timms’ first career NARC Top 5 finish.

Dylan Bloomfield and ARP Quick Qualifier Caeden Steele were sixth and seventh at the wire. Justyn Cox, finished eighth and earned the Williams Roofing Hardcharger honors after starting 19th. Spencer Bayton and Bud Kaeding rounded out the top ten.

The heat race winners were Billy Aton, Kaleb Montgomery, and Gauge Garcia.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (30 LAPS): 1. 0-Tim Kaeding [1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 3. 41-Dominic Scelzi [8]; 4. 83-Ryan Timms [11]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden [14]; 6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [7]; 7. 121-Caeden Steele [6]; 8. 42X-Justyn Cox [19]; 9. 14-Spencer Bayston [9]; 10. 29-Bud Kaeding [10]; 11. 15-Nick Parker [15]; 12. 19-Colby Thornhill [16]; 13. 2K-Gauge Garcia [3]; 14. 5R-Ryan Rocha [13]; 15. 76-Jennifer Osborne [18]; 16. 5-Cole Danell [17]; 17. 09S-Geoffrey Strole [22]; 18. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [5]; 19. 31-Kyle Beilman [20]; 20. 26-Billy Aton [4]; 21. 21-Cole Macedo [12]; 22. 4-Burt Foland Jr. [21]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Tim Kaeding 1-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Justyn Cox +11 (19th to 8th)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 26-Billy Aton [1]; 2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [2]; 3. 29-Bud Kaeding [3]; 4. 5R-Ryan Rocha [7]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele [4]; 6. 19-Colby Thornhill [6]; 7. 42X-Justyn Cox [5]; 8. 09S-Geoffrey Strole [8]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [2]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [4]; 3. 14-Spencer Bayston [1]; 4. 21-Cole Macedo [3]; 5. 15-Nick Parker [6]; 6. 76-Jennifer Osborne [7]; 7. 31-Kyle Beilman [5]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 2K-Gauge Garcia [1]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi [3]; 3. 0-Tim Kaeding [4]; 4. 83-Ryan Timms [2]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden [5]; 6. 5-Cole Danell [6]; 7. 4-Burt Foland Jr. [7]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 0-Tim Kaeding [2]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [3]; 3. 2K-Gauge Garcia [5]; 4. 26-Billy Aton [1]; 5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [6]; 6. 121-Caeden Steele [4]

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Caeden Steele, 12.621 (22 Cars)