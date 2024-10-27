MITCHELL NABS WMR FINALE, BELL COMPLETES CHAMPIONSHIP MISSION AT VENTURA RACEWAY

By Steven Blakesley

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (October 26, 2024) – 2023 Western Midget Racing champion Bryant Bell of Oakley and Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell cemented their places at the top of the WMR series on Saturday night with Mitchell winning the season finale at Ventura Raceway while Bell closed out the 2024 Western Midget Racing championship. Bell’s Boscacci Racing teammate Anthony Bruno of San Jose completed the Triple Crown Series championship as well and finished third in the overall standings.

Mitchell’s Ventura Triple Crown victory paid $1200 to win while Bell’s championship paid $1000 and Bruno’s Triple Crown title also paid $1000.

Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg and Bell were the eight-lap heat race victors at the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. A six-car inversion placed them on the third row, however. Delano’s Terry Nichols and Mitchell were the front row starters for the 20-lap finale.

Mitchell led all 20-laps for his sixth win of the season. The non-stop feature was completed in under five minutes. Bruno earned a strong second place finish followed by Bell, Nichols, and Mesa, Ariz.’s Gary Dewitt.

Bell claimed the championship on the strength of eight wins, earning a 14-point advantage over six-time winner Mitchell. Bruno, Weisberg, and Nichols rounded out the top-five in the standings. The Triple Crown was claimed by a consistent Bruno, using one win and three second place finishes out of the eight races to claim the prize. Bell was a $750 second place finisher in the Triple Crown standings while Mitchell earned $500 for third.

The 2024 Western Midget Racing Triple Crown was brought to you by Sunland Wood Products, Mead Performance, Extreme Mufflers, Pasillas Tire, West Evans Motorsports, Lance Pierovich, and Hoosier Tire West.