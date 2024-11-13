Dover Reaches 20-Year Winning Streak During Limited Racing Season

Inside Line Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (Nov. 12, 2024) –

“We learn new things as we’re on the road and in the 410 deal there’s always something changing,” he said. “It’s good to drive to feel the differences. That certainly helps me as a crew chief. Also, driving a race car is a passion so it helps scratch that itch.”

Dover’s best run of the season came during his opening race as he advanced from sixth to win the 360 Sprints Special at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. It marked his sixth career triumph in 11 starts at the track, where he has produced 10 top fives.

“I was itching to race and I showed up with the attitude that I’m going to pick it back up really fast and we did,” he said. “I went out there on kill mode and ended up getting the win. It was a fun night.”

The victory also extended his winning streak to 20 consecutive seasons with at least one trip to Victory Lane.

“To be honest, it sounds good, but isn’t something I really thinking about,” he said. “I’m guessing come the end of my career it’ll be important to me and something I appreciate.”

Dover added podium performances at Junction Motor Speedway in McCool Junction, Neb., and at Beatrice Speedway in Beatrice, Neb., this season. He finished with seven results in the top six, including his final five races of the season.

“That makes me feel really good because the more time you’re in the car the better off you are,” he said. “To go out there and do it less than part time and be competitive against some of the best drivers in the country is very rewarding to me.

“I want to thank all of our partners for supporting me as I competed in a limited schedule this season. I’m looking forward to racing more next year.”

SEASON STATS –

11 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 7 top 10s, 7 top 15s, 7 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns

West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns is a full-service irrigation and lawn care company that has been providing the greater Omaha area with over 40 years of quality service. For more information, visit http://www.WestOmaha-Irrigation.com .

“We became friends with The Briley Family of West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns a few years ago,” Dover said. “They are a great family who run a great business and we’re happy to have them on board.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, Speedway Graphics, Phil Durst, SSS Motorsports, Speedway Engines, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.