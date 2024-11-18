Joel Myers Jr Kicks NZ Season Off With Victory at Ruapuna Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting back to New Zealand to reunite with the Anderson Motorsport team as the reigning National Champion, Joel Myers Jr flexed his muscle early in the season as he scored the win at Ruapuna Speedway on Saturday night.

“It is always great to get back to New Zealand and race with Daniel Anderson and his family,” Joel Myers Jr said. “We have really done a great job as a team the last few years and to get our season off with a win on Saturday is a testament to everyone’s support and effort.”

In his first heat race of the season, the Sebastopol, CA driver has an early misstep that forced him to the back of the field. Able to settle in, Myers Jr battled back to finish fourth before charging to the win from his fourth starting position in his second heat race.

With his strong heat race performances, Myers Jr put The Ranch Bar and Grill/Suck It Up backed No. 1NZ on the front row of the feature event as he chased after his 12th overall win in 2024 between NZ and the USA.

As the feature event came to life, Myers Jr settled into second has he was very patient in the opening stanzas of the ‘A’. Continuing to hold down the second spot, Myers Jr made his winning move as the race reached the halfway point.

Powering into the lead, Myers Jr set a very strong pace as he kept the field at bay during the final laps. Uncontested for the win, Myers Jr raced on to score his first win of the 2024/2025 season with Anderson Motorsport.

“It was a great night,” Myers Jr added. “We had a ton of speed, and I think it is a sign of things to come for us this season. I really want to thank Vertex Lubricants, FK Rod Ends, Indy Performance Composites, Top 10, The Ranch Bar and Grill, Suck it Up, Factory Kahne, and Park House Truck Wash for the support to our team this season.”

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 58, Wins-12, Top-5’s- 22, Top-10’s-28

ON TAP: Already with a change to their schedule, Myers Jr and team will now head to Western Springs Speedway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with ‘Jr’ by following him on Twitter @joelmyersjr, Instagram @joelmyersjr_, or by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/JoelMyersJr.

To grab your Joel Myers Jr Merchandise, click over to www.shopjoelmyersjr.com