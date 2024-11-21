POWRi Introduces the Honest Abe Roofing Elite 16 Program for the 410 Outlaw Sprint League in 2025

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (11/20/24) Designed to reward and support the dedication of league competitors, POWRi is thrilled to announce the debut of the Honest Abe Roofing Elite 16 program, set to launch in the upcoming 2025 racing season of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League. This program will offer unmatched benefits to those who commit to the full season or perform at a high level.

The Elite 16 program is open to entrants who commit to competing in the entire 2025 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League season. Drivers who reach the top 16 in points, even without committing to the full season, may also qualify for these benefits, providing additional motivation for both new and returning competitors.

“We are more than excited to partner with Honest Abe Roofing for the 2025 season and beyond,” stated POWRi Director Talin Turner, adding, “There is a need right now for a strong regional 410 sprint car series across the Midwest, and we plan to fill that void. Although the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League is only three years old, we are confident that we can continue to make the necessary changes to drive major growth.”

Elite 16 Rules & Guidelines:

To maintain Elite Status, drivers are expected to attend all races. Exceptions, including but not limited to injury, medical leave, and significant life events (e.g., graduations, weddings, or funerals), will require approval from POWRi officials.

Elite 16 Program Benefits:

The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing Elite 16 program offers significant perks and financial incentives to support both drivers and teams:

● $150,000 Point Fund – Awarded to drivers at the end of the season based on point standings.

● FREE POWRi Membership – Includes $100,000 in secondary medical insurance coverage across divisions.

● FREE Start2Finish Express Pass – Fast-track access at events.

● Tire Bonus – One Hoosier Right Rear tire awarded at each race.

● Merchandising Opportunities – Approved Elite 16 drivers may sell merchandise from the POWRi Trailer.

● Provisionals – Each driver is eligible for up to three provisionals per year.

● Appearance Money – $200 for drivers ranked 1-10 and $100 for drivers ranked 11-16 in points. Appearance money will be awarded only on the first night of multi-day shows at the same track.

● Free Pit Passes – Drivers in positions 1-10 will receive two free pit passes, while drivers in positions 11-16 will receive one free pit pass.

Additional bonuses and incentives are being finalized and will be announced once confirmed.

Driver Expectations:

Aligning with the program’s branding, all Elite 16 drivers are required to display the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League patch on their uniform, league decals on both sides of the top wing, and the Start2Finish decal on the top wing.

The standard event payout for the 2025 season will remain $5,000 to win and $500 to start, with multiple events featuring an elevated purse. The 2025 POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League pay structure is as follows: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $ 900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22. $500.

Boasting a $150,000 point fund to be paid out based on the point standings at the conclusion of the 2025 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League season, with $50,000 awarded to the champion. The full point fund structure is as follows: 1. $50,000, 2. $25,000, 3. $20,000, 4. $15,000, 5. $10,000, 6. $7,500, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,000, 10. $5,000.

With the final touches being put on the 2025 POWRi schedules, they will be released in the coming weeks. Drivers and fans can expect the return of many marquee weekends and events, along with the addition of new tracks and regions.

Underscoring POWRi’s commitment to supporting and enhancing the 410 Outlaw Sprint League, the Elite 16 initiative aims to provide top drivers with unparalleled benefits in recognition of their dedication to growing both the league and the sport.

Drivers and teams interested in competing in the 2025 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints should contact POWRi Director Talin Turner for more information and commitment details. Talin can be reached at 913-337-1444 or via email at talin@t2promotions.net.

For more information on developments within the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League or the upcoming 2025 season, please visit www.powri.com or follow along on leading social media platforms.