World of Outlaws Sprint Cars racing doubleheader in May

By Adam Ross

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (November 21, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars will make their long-awaited return to Ohsweken Speedway in spring of 2025.

The world’s premier Sprint Car series last visited the Big O in 2017. Since that day, the most common asked question of speedway management is ‘When are they coming back?’

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce that a deal has finally been made to bring the Outlaws back to Ohsweken Speedway,” said track manager Clinton Geoffrey.

Wednesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 15 are the event dates, and tickets will go on sale Monday, December 2, just in time for Christmas shopping.

“We will launch our 2025 racing season with the greatest show on dirt,” said Geoffrey. “We haven’t decided what will accompany the Outlaws on those nights, but you can be sure we will host two amazing nights of dirt track racing.”

The focus at Ohsweken Speedway since 2017 has been showcasing the popular 360-cubic-inch engine Sprint Cars with multiple big money events. Fans will be amazed at the breathtaking speed and power of the 410-cubic-inch engine World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.

The Big O was the site of racing legend Tony Stewart’s first ever World of Outlaws victory, as well as the site where Canadian racing standout Stewart Friesen shocked the motorsports world by beating the best in the business on home soil.

While many racing series provide a stepping stone to greater careers in motorsports, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars are the pinnacle of dirt racing – a series where drivers become legends and build careers chasing glory racing from February to November each year.

Historically the World of Outlaws events at Ohsweken Speedway draw the largest crowd of any events, so be sure to purchase tickets and reserve camping early to avoid disappointment.

“Ontario’s racing season is just getting underway every May, so we expect the hype to be huge for avid race fans needing to fill their need for speed,” said Geoffrey. “We will have plenty for fans to see and do throughout both race days.”

For more information on Ohsweken Speedway, visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com and to learn more about dirt racing’s most prestigious series, visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com

