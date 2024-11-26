Carson Macedo Claims Top Honors in Tulare, CA

PETERSAEN MEDIA

Returning back to his native California with a strong World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season completed, Carson Macedo scored the win on Wednesday night in Tulare, CA before issues in both features at Merced Speedway on Sunday night relegated him to 10th and fifth place results.

“I always love getting back home at the end of the year, and running with the Tarlton Motorsports team again,” Carson Macedo said. “It’s where my racing career started, and it is so much fun racing with family and friends. I really want to thank Drew Warner and the guys for working so hard and giving me such a good car each night.”

The busy weekend kicked off on Wednesday night in Tulare, CA where Macedo opened the night up by timing the Tarlton and Son Inc./Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions/Executive Auto Sales backed No. 21 in sixth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, the Lemoore, CA driver continuing his stretch on dominance at the Thunderbowl Raceway as he raced to the win and went on to line up on the front row of the feature event.

With the waiving of the green flag, Macedo was hard on the throttle as he quickly jumped out to the early lead and began to pace the field as the action heated up behind him.

Up front, the 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series runner up was never seriously challenged for the top spot as he went on to record the seventh with of the season for Tarlton Motorsports.

Dealing with seasonal rain which hindered the action at Merced Speedway, officials worked tirelessly before making Sunday a double – show.

The first event of the day saw Macedo get off to another quick start as he timed in third fastest in qualifying time trials before going from fourth to first in his heat race and being awarded the pole for the feature event for his efforts.

Leading the field to green in the first 30-lap feature of the day, Macedo got out to the early lead until his right-rear tire gave way causing him to slow. Giving up the lead, Macedo went to he work area where the Tarlton Motorsports team was able to get a fresh tire bolted on to his car, and send him back out to the racing surface.

Lining up at the back of the pack, Macedo was able to precisely work the Merced Speedway bullring to perfection as he raced back into fourth only to have another tire give way and relegate him to a 10th place finish.

Back in action for the night show, Macedo continued to show a ton of speed at the helm of the Tarlton Motorsports mount as he timed in second quickest in time trials and scored a second place finish in his heat race.

Lining up on the front row of the feature, Macedo settled into second as he chased after the early race leader, Kyle Larson. Keeping Larson in his crosshairs, Macedo looked to pounce until more issues arose on the 17th lap.

After a trip to the work area, Macedo was able to restart the race and bring his night to an end with a fifth place finish.

“Sunday was a bummer because we had such a fast race car,” Macedo said. “I wanted nothing more than to give these guys another win, but it just didn’t work out. Thanks again to Tommy and the entire Tarlton family for letting me have some fun, and again to Drew and the guys for their hard work.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Executive Auto Sales, Durst, Tarlton Estate and Asset Management, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Willwood Brakes, Vortex Wings, and High Performance Lubricants for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 61, Wins: 7, Top 5’s: 33, Top 10’s: 39.

This weekend both Cole and Carson Macedo will be in action during the Non-Wing portion of the Turkey Night Grand Prix in Ventura, CA.

