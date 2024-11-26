Hagar Reaches Victory Lane 13 Times During Strong Season

Inside Line Promotions

MARION, Ark. (Nov. 26, 2024) – Derek Hagar pieced together another stellar season that was highlighted by 13 feature triumphs.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “We had some good races and some big wins. It’s always good to get over that 10-win mark. Hopefully we can keep progressing throughout the years.”

Hagar won five of his final six races of the season, including the season finale for the second straight year. The only race he didn’t win during that final month of the season was when he tied a career-best World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series result of 11th.

“I think it helps you stay motivated for the next racing season,” he said in reference to ending the year on a strong note. “At least you have something to build off instead of having a bad year and wondering if you’re doing the right things. We need to maintain what we are doing and just rebuild to get everything ready for the 2025 season.”

Hagar was dominant at his home track, winning eight times at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. His other wins came at Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. (three times); at Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Ala.; and at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Ala.

Additionally, Hagar was victorious in three of the five different cars that he drove this year. The majority of trips to Victory Lane came in his No. 9jr with a trio of victories behind the wheel of the McCord Farms 305ci winged sprint car and one in the No. 3 sprint car owned by A.G. Rains. He added second-place finishes in Paul Hart’s 410ci winged sprint car and Marshall Skinner’s 600cc micro sprint.

“A lot of it is the mental aspect of it,” he said. “I don’t think it matters what we jump in, we can go out and perform. I always try to find an edge whether I’m in my car or someone else’s car. I hold it special to me to be able to jump in someone’s car and be competitive in it. I think that speaks to my development as a driver and how strong our team is.”

The 13 wins means Hagar reached a baker’s dozen in victories for the third straight season and for the fifth time in his career.

Many of the trips into the Winner’s Circle stand out, including becoming the first driver to sweep the Flip Flop 50 as he won the first feature and charged from 22 nd to capture the second USCS Series main event that night. Hagar swept the ASCS National Tour and USCS Series co-sanctioned World Short Track Challenge the following weekend.

“We were strong with the Flip Flop 50 and that set the momentum for the rest of the races to finish out the year,” he said. “We backed it up the next week by winning the World Short Track Challenge. I think that was my second career $10,000 payday. The wins were big, but also financially it helps us get through the offseason.

“Also, winning with Mr. McCord and knowing it’s his last year of racing was a bittersweet deal. We don’t have very many car owners like him left in this sport. To be able to win and see the excitement on his face made it very special.”

The stout season was the 15 th straight year with at least one win for Hagar.

36 races, 13 wins, 23 top fives, 28 top 10s, 31 top 15s, 31 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – B & D Towing and Recovery

Since 2002, B & D Towing and Recovery, which is located in Marion, Ark., has been the exclusive source for professional towing, recover and transport by major Memphis truck dealerships, parcel delivery companies, nationwide trucking firms and more. For more information, visit http://www.BnDTowing.com .

“B & D Towing supports racing,” Hagar said. “They can help anyone in the Memphis area. For anyone who needs a hand, B & D is recommended to save the day.”

Hagar would like to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions, Sonic of Dyersburg, Keith Jones Promotions, Boat Warehouse, West Tennessee Expediting, Inc., Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.