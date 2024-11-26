SUPER FIELD FOR SUPER 8S

From Murray Bridge Speedway

Murray Bridge Speedway gears up for the Sprintcars Super 8s on November 29th and 30th, presented by the Rural City of Murray Bridge.

The exciting new look 410 Sprintcar series will be held over 2 nights, with drivers racing off in a unique 28 lap feature on Night 1 and a 38 lap feature on Night 2.

$8888 is also on offer for the winner of the Night 2 feature race.

Entries currently sit at 29 competitors, featuring current Australian Champion Lockie McHugh, Battle of the Bridge winner Brock Hallett, and local chargers Ryan Jones, Matt Egel, Luke Dillon. Interstaters Jy Corbet, Marcus Dumesny, Jordyn Charge and Jamie Veal are also amongst the super line-up.

Speedcars will also be on the program on both nights, contesting Roger’s Race on Night 1, with the SA Championship on Night 2. 18 entries have been confirmed, including visitors Kaidon Brown (VIC), Nick Parker (VIC) and Tom Payet (WA).

On track action starts from 6pm on both nights with engine starts, before racing commences at 7pm. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.speedwaytickets.com.au

EVENT DETAILS:

NIGHT 1

Friday, November 29th

Sprintcars: Super 8s (Night 1)

Speedcars “Roger’s Race”

Pit Sign-In 2pm

Gates open 5pm

Engine Starts 6pm

Racing 7pm

*No Pit Party*

NIGHT 2

Saturday, November 30th

Sprintcars: Super 8s (Night 2)

Speedcars SA Title

Pit Sign-In 2pm

Gates open 4pm

Pit Party 2pm-5pm

Engine Starts 6pm

Racing 7pm