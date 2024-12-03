Hurry! Triple X Chassis/Al Parker Engines 410 Sprint Car Entries Close December 15!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 2, 2024 – Time is running out! The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, would like to wish everyone “good luck” on the December 23 drawing for the Triple X Chassis/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car!

To win, you must enter before 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 15!

Enter by visiting www.WinASprintCar.com or by giving the museum a call during business hours at 641 842-6176.

If you are attending the Performance Racing Industries Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 12-14, you can also purchase tickets and see the car at Booth 3526!

You can watch the drawing live on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. on December 23…

https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarhof

The sweepstakes sprint car features a Triple X chassis and is powered by an Al Parker Engines 410 engine. The car is the fifteenth to be given away by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, which receives all proceeds. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country.

Our lucky winner will pick up their prize at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville! Many other prizes will also be part of the drawing.

Many thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum…

Triple X Race Co., Al Parker Engines, Winters Performance, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Sage Fruit, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Donovan Blocks, KSE, Moroso, MSD, Wilwood, Saldana Racing Products, TJ Forged, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Diamond Pistons, PCI, Ultra Shield, All Star Performance, Smith Titanium, Callies, PWR/CR, CP Carillo, HRP Wings, BAM Lifters, FK Shocks, Rod End Supply, Hoosier Tire, King Racing Products, Barnes Systems Inc., Ti22, Quick-Car, RacingBars.com, MPI, Schoenfeld, Clevite/Mahle, Total Seal, Cometic, Tel Tac, Sharp Advantage, Design Studio 66 and DeYoung Inc.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

