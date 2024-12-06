SEAVEY HITS #1, RECORDS 2024 MIKE CURB ﻿USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP

By Richie Murray
Speedway, Indiana (December 5, 2024)………After finishing second in each of the past two seasons, Logan Seavey finally popped to the top of the charts to earn the 2024 Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship.
The newest member of USAC’s Career Triple Crown club captured the $10,000 reward by amassing more total points than any other driver across the three USAC national divisions throughout the duration of the 2024 campaign.
Since his USAC Rookie season of 2018, Seavey has never strayed outside of the top-10 in the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship standings. However, he’s never taken a step backwards in his pursuit, steadily climbing from 10th in 2018 to 9th in 2019 to 6th in 2020 and to 5th in 2021 before finishing as the runner-up to Justin Grant in both 2022 and 2023.
Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) earned a total of 5130 points during the 2024 campaign, 602 better than runner-up Daison Pursley with Justin Grant finishing just behind in third after capturing the Mike Curb title in each of the past three years in 2021-2022-2023.
“I knew, coming into it, that I had to beat Justin (Grant) for the most part, and that’s a tough guy to beat,” Seavey stated. “Ever since I’ve started racing with USAC, the guys who’ve won it are the best of the best, and then you look further back in history, it’s the same. It’s all the best guys of their eras. I’ve been close the last few years, but I’m fortunate to be running three great racecars and be close in all of them.”
In fact, Seavey pulled off the ultra-rare feat by achieving the Mike Curb title with the same team across the board. Abacus Racing fields sprint cars and midgets for Seavey while the Silver Crown car is a conjoined effort between Abacus and Rice Motorsports.
After notching USAC’s National Midget and Silver Crown titles in 2023 with Abacus, Seavey felt that if he could pick up the pace in sprint cars, he would put himself right into contention across all three series. The addition of the sprint car was a rousing success, netting Seavey 14 USAC national victories in 2024 to tie Tom Bigelow’s all-time record mark set in 1977.
“I figured over the last few years that if I could pick up my sprint car program a little bit, I’d be a little closer and able to race Justin for this championship,” Seavey said. “I knew I’d be close, but it finally came together this year. It’s a cool award that I’ve always looked at and never really knew if I’d even be able to do all the classes or how it would work out in my career. But to be here now is pretty awesome.”
To go along with a pair of USAC National Midget wins and a Silver Crown victory to boot, Seavey’s 17 USAC national feature scores in 2024 rank among the all-time greatest seasons, and also ranked inside the top-three of the standings in sprints (1st), midgets (3rd) and Silver Crown (3rd).
In fact, Seavey was one of three drivers to win across all three USAC national divisions this past season alongside Daison Pursley and Justin Grant. Along with Grant, Seavey was also one of only two drivers to start all 81 possible feature events during the 2024 season.
“It would’ve been even cooler to win the single season USAC Triple Crown and back up what we did last year with the sprint car, but to do it with the same group of guys is incredible,” Seavey praised. “These guys work well together and have a lot of fun.”
Seavey and Abacus’ 2024 performance became the sixth occasion in which a driver and entrant have regularly competed across all three USAC national divisions en route to the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship: Josh Wise & Tony Stewart Racing (2005 & 2006), Tracy Hines & Tony Stewart Racing (2008), as well as Bryan Clauson & Curb-Agajanian (2011 & 2012).
This year marked the 26th year of the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship. Curb has offered the reward annually since the 1999 USAC season to honor USAC’s top overall points champion. Once known as the USAC Super License, the title was rechristened as the National Drivers Championship in recent years to more properly represent the accomplishment of achieving the feat, which so few have done. Now Seavey will accept the honor during USAC’s Night of Champions at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis on Friday night, December 13, 2024.
MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:
1999: Dave Darland, Lincoln, Indiana
2000: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana
2001: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona
2002: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona
2003: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Arizona
2004: Jay Drake, Val Verde, California
2005: Josh Wise, Riverside, California
2006: Josh Wise, Riverside, California
2007: Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona
2008: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana
2009: Cole Whitt, Alpine, California
2010: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana
2011: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana
2012: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana
2013: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana
2014: Tracy Hines, New Castle, Indiana
2015: Dave Darland, Lincoln, Indiana
2016: Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
2017: Justin Grant, Ione, California
2018: Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana
2019: Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana
2020: Chris Windom, Canton, Illinois
2021: Justin Grant, Ione, California
2022: Justin Grant, Ione, California
2023: Justin Grant, Ione, California
2024: Logan Seavey, Sutter, California
2024 MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS:
PTS/DRIVER
5130-Logan Seavey
4528-Daison Pursley
4523-Justin Grant
3429-C.J. Leary
3365-Kevin Thomas Jr.
3142-Brady Bacon
2784-Mitchel Moles
2734-Kyle Cummins
2625-Robert Ballou
2105-Matt Westfall
2074-Chase Stockon
1801-Briggs Danner
1800-Carson Garrett
1616-Kale Drake
1559-Jake Swanson
1446-Cannon McIntosh
1432-Jadon Rogers
1401-Zach Daum
1322-Joey Amantea
1311-Ryan Timms
1285-Ricky Lewis
1283-Jacob Denney
1176-Gavin Miller
1085-Zach Wigal
1010-Shane Cottle
949-Hunter Maddox
904-Kody Swanson
796-Trey Osborne
718-Jade Avedisian
716-Jerry Coons Jr.
664-Kyle Jones
619-Alex Bright
594-Kaylee Bryson
593-Brandon Mattox
575-Jake Andreotti
528-Kyle Steffens
494-Chance Crum
476-Hayden Reinbold
475-Mario Clouser
452-Gregg Cory
433-Bobby Santos
429-Max Adams
420-Ethan Mitchell
402-Tom Harris
397-Thomas Meseraull
396-Nathan Moore
367-Kayla Roell
366-Dakoda Armstrong
360-Rylan Gray
353-Tye Mihocko
329-Dave Berkheimer
314-Wesley Smith
296-Saban Bibent & Taylor Ferns
275-Todd Hobson
243-Trey Burke & Nathan Byrd
231-Xavier Doney
227-Russ Gamester
200-Tyler Roahrig
192-Timmy Buckwalter
191-Curtis Spicer
184-Chris Fetter
180-Carmen Perigo
176-Daniel Whitley
168-Hank Davis
159-Adam Taylor
158-Ashton Torgerson
138-Matt Goodnight
132-Gunnar Setser
130-Davey Hamilton Jr.
127-Chase Howard & Jackson Macenko
126-Brian Ruhlman
123-Brent Beauchamp
108-Danny Jennings
105-Steven Snyder Jr.
98-Mark Smith
95-Kyle Robbins
93-Chase Dietz
88-Patrick Lawson
82-Bryan Gossel
78-Kip Hughes & Jimmy Light
76-Danny Long
68-Shane Butler & Nic Harris
63-Chris Urish
62-Mark Bitner
59-Blake Brannon
58-Travis Welpott
57-Korey Weyant
54-Broedy Graham
53-Shane Cockrum & Dave Peperak
51-Aric Gentry
46-Tom Savage
44-Adam Bolyard & Steve Gennetten
41-Derek Bischak & Mike Haggenbottom
39-Casey Buckman
35-Joe Trenca
33-Tanner Berryhill & Cody Gerhardt
24-Sterling Cling
23-Kenney Johnson & Brent Yarnal
20-Jason Cherry
19-Kevin Newton
16-Don Droud Jr.
10-Kenny Gentry, Will Hull, Joey Moughan, Ken Schrader & Jake Trainor