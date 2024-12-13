All Star Circuit Of Champions Sprint Car Series Returning In 2025

The All Star Circuit of Champions is back. The oldest winged sprint car series will return to action in 2025 with a full schedule, including Ohio Sprint Speedweek. Every lap of every All Star Circuit of Champions race will be streamed live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of the series.

High Limit Racing acquired the All Star Circuit of Champions at the conclusion of the 2023 racing season. While the series did not compete in 2024, High Limit Racing co-founders Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson, have partnered with Fremont Speedway’s promoter, Rich Farmer, to reinstate the regional series and continue Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

“When we acquired the All Stars, we had every intention of bringing the series back,” said Sweet. “We trust that Rich (Farmer) will work with the Ohio sprint car ecosystem to build a schedule, not just for the season, but also for Ohio Sprint Speedweek, that most benefits the drivers, teams, tracks and the passionate Ohio region’s sprint car fanbase.”

Farmer was the Fremont Speedway track promoter from 2008 through 2018 and returned to the position for the 2024 racing season. He was named the regional promoter of the year in both 2013 and 2015. A former driver and car owner, Farmer has worked in nearly every aspect of dirt racing.

“I’m grateful that Brad (Sweet) and Kyle (Larson) have trusted me to bring back the oldest winged sprint car series and restore the All Star Circuit of Champions,” said Farmer. “We’re working diligently to build a competitive schedule and provide purses and a point fund that will attract a driver roster of future All Star champions. Having the name ‘All Stars’ back in action means a lot to this area and to the fans.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions was founded in 1970 and has been an integral part of Ohio’s and surrounding states’ racing history. Many of sprint car racing’s greatest drivers have competed in the series, including champions Bobby Allen, Jack Hewitt, Dale Blaney who has also recorded the most series wins, Kenny Jacobs and Chad Kemenah. High Rollers in 2024, Tyler Courtney and Zeb Wise are also former All Star Circuit of Champions champions. NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart owned the series from 2015 until 2023.

Further announcements, including the 2025 schedule, will be made in December. For more information on the All Star Circuit of Champions follow @AllStarSprints on X and All Star Circuit of Champions on Facebook.

