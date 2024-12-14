KTJ SIGNS WITH 4 KINGS FOR 2025 USAC MIDGET TITLE CHASE

By Richie Murray

Pleasant Hill, Ohio (December 13, 2024)………Kevin Thomas Jr. returns full-time with the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in 2025 for 4 Kings Racing.

The pairing of KTJ and 4 Kings made six series starts during the latter part of the 2024 season. Their season together showed success as they finished inside the top-five in each of their three most recent starts.

At Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, this combo took 4th in the feature followed by a runner-up result during a BC39 prelim at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before closing with a 5th at IMS during the BC39 finale.

Thomas Jr. will compete in all the events aboard 4 Kings Racing’s No. 14, sponsored by AccroSeal and Metalloid1 sponsored LynK chassis powered by a Stanton engine.

“KJT felt like a missing puzzle piece when he joined the team,” team owner Rex Tuner shared. “We know he can continue to expand on his success from 2024 and we are excited to see what he does in 2025.”

Thomas has established himself as a formidable force on the track. The Cullman, Alabama native owns six career USAC National Midget feature victories and 166 career feature starts. He finished a best of 3rd in the 2015 USAC National Midget point standings. Back in 2014, he was named USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year.

The 2025 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season begins on Friday-Saturday, April 25-26, with the Kokomo Grand Prix at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.