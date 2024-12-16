More Cash For Williams Grove Racers In 2025

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The new racing season at Williams Grove Speedway in 2025 will offer new opportunities for racers to make more money as the track increases special purses while also tossing bonus moneys into the mix for select events thanks to a joint promotion with BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven.

To start with, Williams Grove Speedway will infuse nearly $30,000 in total into eight 410 sprint car races on the 2025 schedule including all five Yellow Breeches events along with all three World of Outlaws Tune Up races.

The increases, amounting to some $4,000 for each of the Yellow Breeches races will be placed in the field starting with the second finishing position while a $3,000 infusion for each of the tune-ups will be doled out starting with the fourth spot.

In both cases, the new purse structures will find even 10th place earning a cool $1,000.

Elsewhere, a conjoined effort will find Williams Grove Speedway and BAPS Motor Speedway competitors in line for thousands in bonus monies as a co-promotion between the two tracks for 2025 takes place.

For 410 sprint car drivers, the total bonus cash on the line totals $6,000, to include races at Williams Grove on April 11 (Yellow Breeches) and September 19 partnered with BAPS events on April 13 and September 20.

Just as the tracks did during the 2024 season, a Kevin Gobrecht Challenge Sweep is again being offered in 2025 if the winner of the Kevin Gobrecht Challenge at Williams Grove on September 19 can go on to claim the Kevin Gobrecht Classic to be held at BAPS on September 20.

A sweep by one driver will be worth an extra $3,000 in the classic finale, on top of the posted BAPS winner’s share.

And in the April 13 race at BAPS, any drivers who raced in the Yellow Breeches event at Williams Grove on April 11 will be eligible for bonus cash in the BAPS event.

Bonus’ of $1,000 each will be paid out to three different drivers that were in the Williams Grove field just two nights earlier.

The $1,000 cash awards will be handed out by random draw to the Williams Grove attendees once the BAPS field is assembled.

For super sportsman racers, bonus cash is on the line at BAPS on April 5 for any driver that attended Williams Grove on March 28.

An extra $100 will be paid out to three sportsman drivers, provided that those drivers also raced in the March 28 Williams Grove event.

Again, the cash awards will be handed out by random draw once the BAPS field is assembled.

The full 2025 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events will be released in coming days, featuring the return of speedway classics and the addition of a few new events.

A revamped Williams Grove Speedway website is also in the offing.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.