ASCS Packing Multiple Marquee Events Into 2025 National Tour Season

By Spence Smithback

CONCORD, NC (December 18, 2024) – With 2025 on the horizon, fans can look forward to the biggest season in the three-decade history of the American Sprint Car Series National Tour.

More than a half-dozen of the season’s biggest events have been nailed down, allowing fans and teams to make their plans now to attend the premier events in 360 Sprint Car racing.

“We’re excited for the 2025 season. We’ve got some big events coming up, we’re adding some new racetracks and going to some places we haven’t been to in a while,” said Lonnie Wheatley, ASCS National Tour series director. “We’ve got an exciting schedule coming up in 2025 and we’re looking forward to it.”

Mark your calendars for these highlights of the 2025 season:

Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Jan. 30-Feb 1): The 2025 National Tour season will feature more five-figure paydays than any other 360 Sprint Car series in the country, and the first of them is only a few weeks away.

The Series’ inaugural visit to Volusia Speedway Park will feature three-straight nights of Sprint Car action alongside the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. At the conclusion of Saturday night’s finale, the winner of the 30-lap Feature will claim the $12,000 top prize and the first ASCS Big Gator Trophy will be awarded.

The event will serve as the lid lifter for the 2025 Sprint Car season in North America, and with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season opener coming up at Volusia the following week, many of the top 410 Sprint Car teams in the nation are expected to join the National Tour as they turn their first laps of the new year.

Dirt Down in T-Town (June 27-28): As one of the newest tracks on the schedule, Tulsa Speedway has quickly become a favorite among fans and drivers alike. The tight confines of the paperclip-shaped 1/4-mile have produced spectacular racing night after night since the track opened in 2021, and 2025 looks to be no different.

The Dirt Down in T-Town will return to its original summertime date in 2025 when the National Tour goes to battle for two nights on the last weekend of June. Drivers will once again have extra incentive to get the job done on Saturday night, as the weekend finale will once again pay an increased $6,000-to-win purse.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. picked up two of his 12 National Tour wins in 2024 in a sweep of the event, putting him atop the list of win contenders for when the Series returns next year.

The Big One (July 3-4): Five days after wrapping up in Tulsa, the Series will make the five-hour trip north to the Belleville High Banks for the first time in a decade.

The National Tour’s new Independence Day tradition starts with a full program on Thursday, July 3, when someone will score a Belleville victory with the Series for the first time since Brian Brown won in 2015.

One night later, The Big One concludes with a $10,000-to-win Feature on the Fourth of July, immediately followed by a massive fireworks show to celebrate America’s birthday.

360 Knoxville Nationals (July 31-Aug. 1): The calendar would not be complete without 360 Sprint Car racing’s biggest event – the 360 Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

More than 100 teams took part in the 2024 running of the event, and another star-studded field is expected to contend for the $20,000 winner’s payout in the annual kickoff to the month of August at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”

This season, the event will coincide with the NASCAR Cup Series weekend 30 minutes north of Knoxville at Iowa Speedway, making for a can’t-miss weekend for both Sprint Car and stock car fans in southern Iowa.

Montana Swing (Aug. 22-31): The National Tour’s late-summer trip to Big Sky Country returned to the schedule in 2024 and will be back with an expanded five-race itinerary in 2025.

Big Sky Speedway’s Harvey Ostermiller Memorial returns for its second-straight year as a National Tour event on Aug. 22-23, and drivers will be looking to dethrone two-time and defending winner Jake Bubak and cash the $12,012 check on Saturday night.

From there, teams will head west to the newest addition to the Montana slate, Gallatin Speedway. The Belgrade, MT facility will welcome the Series back for the first time since 2021 with a one-night show to kick off Labor Day weekend on Friday, Aug. 29.

Finally, Electric City Speedway will host the final two nights of the trip with the Montana Roundup, which has shifted to Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 30-31.

Stewart Alley Memorial (Sept. 7): Eagle Raceway was home to the inaugural Stewart Alley Memorial in September, and the race will be a part of the National Tour schedule for the first time in 2025.

However, the Series has competed at Eagle eight times in the past, with the most recent visit coming in 2019 when Thomas Kennedy went to Victory Lane. Brady Bacon stands as the only multi-time winner at the track with wins on back-to-back nights in 2012, while the list of victors also includes the likes of 2024 Series champion Seth Bergman and five-time champion Jason Johnson.

The high-banked 1/3-mile oval near Lincoln, NE has seen plenty of side-by-side Sprint Car action in the past, and with $7,000 on the line in the Sunday night showdown, fans can expect more of the same when the Series heads back to Nebraska next fall.

Fuzzy’s Fall Fling (Nov. 14-15): For the second year in a row, the National Tour season will come to an end in the heart of ASCS country at Creek County Speedway outside Tulsa, OK.

The mid-November weekend, honoring Wokeeta “Fuzzy” Hahn – wife of ASCS founder Emmett Hahn – will once again pay $10,000 to the Saturday night winner prior to the presentation of the ASCS Emmett Hahn Championship Trophy to the 2025 National Tour champion.

Blake Hahn, grandson of Fuzzy and Emmett, scored an emotional win at his home track on Friday night in 2024 before Hafertepe took the win in the season finale on Saturday. The weekend wrapped up with Bergman’s first championship coronation, and he’ll be looking to be in contention for his second-straight title next November.

Stay tuned for the release of the full 2025 ASCS National Tour schedule in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals are on sale here, while tickets for all other events will be available at a later date.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap of the 2025 ASCS National Tour season live on DIRTVision.

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.