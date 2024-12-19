Great Lakes Super Sprints Tackle Butler Battlegrounds Twice in 2025

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP (GLSS) have announced more details for the 2025 Michigan CAT and Tour schedule. One of the staple facilities for GLSS is returning to the 2025 calendar with a pair of stops throughout the summer. Quincy, Michigan’s Butler Motor Speedway, the only track in Michigan to offer weekly Sprint Car Racing, will see GLSS on Saturday, June 14th, and Saturday, August 16th alongside the weekly Pell’s Tire Service 410 Sprint Cars.

Butler Motor Speedway has been part of the GLSS calendar since the first season in 2016. Linden Jones collected his first win with the series in an event that pulled 21 cars to the facility. After a four-year hiatus, Butler returned to the schedule in 2020 with a 25-car field – eventual series champion, Ryan Ruhl took the victory. The following season, Portage, Michigan’s Dustin Daggett grabbed the top spot.

In 2022, under the direction of current Speedway owner/promoter, Tim Wilber, GLSS saw the first two-date season with stops in July and August. Danny Sams III took the win on July 2nd of that year, with eventual champion, Max Stambaugh besting the high banks in August. In 2023, it was 2019 Series Champion, Phil Gressman who swept the weekend of racing – winning Friday night at Hartford Speedway before getting the win at Butler. J.J. Hickle wheeled his Home Pro Racing ride to victory lane in August of that season not just with the Great Lakes Super Sprints, but is the only driver to date to sweep the 360 and 410 feature in the same night at Butler.

Last season, Butler was the home of two of the greatest shows of the 2024 campaign for GLSS. In June, 30 cars turned out for a chance to grab a GLSS-sanctioned win at “The Battlegrounds”. Corbin Gurley used the bottom of the race track to get around Gressman for second just one lap before Stambaugh missed the cushion giving Gurley the lead and his first career GLSS win. Then, in August, Daggett appeared to have his second-ever GLSS win at Butler in the bag until a late race restart gave Kasey Jedrzejek the opportunity to throw a massive slide job for the win.

“Butler Motor Speedway is Michigan’s home for sprint car racing,” said GLSS General Manager, Zach Hiser. “The on-track product at Butler rarely disappoints and we’re looking forward to another successful season with the Wilber family in 2025.”

GLSS joins a Butler Motor Speedway calendar that also features traveling 410 Sprint Cars, DIRTcar UMP Late Models, and many other special events for fans to check out the 3/8ths high-banked oval.

More details on the 2025 Michigan CAT, Ohio CAT, and Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.