Russell Motorsports Inc. releases 60th anniversary schedule for Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Set to enter year 10 under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its schedule of events for the 60th anniversary season.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

“We are trying to make the 60th anniversary a season to remember at Placerville Speedway,” commented Promoter Scott Russell. “Multiple events have had to shift dates, but with the addition of some new series, and trying some new things, we feel this schedule offers something for everybody.”

The season starts off with a Test and Tune on March 8th followed by the opening point race on March 15th. The 22nd annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” launches the first of 15 championship point races presented by long-time speedway partner Hoosier Racing Tires.

The RMI Double Down Bonus will be up for grabs once again this season. If a driver can win both the Placerville Speedway Sprint Car title and the SCCT championship, they will walk away with $20,000 cash plus a Sprint Car chassis kit at the December 13th Night of Champions Awards Banquet.

Points paying divisions will be comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. The weekly action as noted, opens on March 15th and concludes on September 13th with the 20th annual $8,500-to-win “Forni-Humphreys Classic.”

The seventh annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” returns in 2025 with a date shift to the month of May. Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the Non-Wing Ultimate Sprint Car Series make up the two-night card on Friday and Saturday May 2nd and 3rd. For the second straight year “Legends Weekend” will occur at the Shootout as we celebrate 60-years of racing in Old Hangtown.

The 34th annual “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” featuring the first of two season stops by the NARC 410 Sprint Cars will take place on Saturday May 31st. The overall weekend includes the inaugural “Davy Thomas Memorial- Prelude to the Bradway” on Friday May 30th with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

SCCT is also primed to open its eighth season of action at Placerville Speedway during the March 29th “Thrill on the Hill.” The final appearance by the SCCT 360s will occur on July 19th with the $5,000-to-win/ $500-to-start “Gold Pan Rampage” as part of WST Speedweek.

The Fourth of July weekend offers two massive nights of racing this season. The always popular “Freedom Fireworks” spectacle takes place on Friday July 4th, while the following night boasts the “Triple Crown” with Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the USCS Non-Wing Sprinters and the USAC Western States Midgets. The expectation is to make the Triple Crown event a marquee showcase in Nor-Cal, with a special bonus in the works if a driver sweeps all three divisions.

The annual “Carnett Clash” returns on August 2nd, with Russ Murphy and Fords Only back on board to help boost the purses for both the Pure Stocks and Late Models during the night. More details on the event will be available as it approaches.

The Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars make their second ever Placerville appearance on Saturday August 16th. The “Gold Rush Classic” is sure to bring a star-studded field to the red clay.

One of the more anticipated events each season returns with the annual “Hangtown 100” set to commence in November. The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets will tackle the speedway for two exciting nights of competition on November 14th and 15th. The BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints round out the bill.

The colorful coupes of the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association make seven appearances this coming year. The Dwarf Cars have a rich history at Placerville Speedway and will play a big part in the 60th anniversary season.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars are set to make a pair of stops on the red clay once again this year, with those dates occurring on March 22nd and June 28th. The two Hunt Tour visits will be among five races in 2025 for the popular Non-Wing traditional Sprints.

Other special events that highlight the schedule include the “Tilford Tribute” on April 12th, Thompson’s “Fan Appreciation Night” on June 21st, Kings Meats “Burger Night” on June 28th, John Padjen “Kids Bike Night” on July 12th, the NARC 410 “Pay Dirt Showdown” on September 6th, the Malicious Monster Truck “Insanity Tour” on September 19th and 20th, Claim Jumpers MotoX on September 27th and Flat Track Motorcycle Racing on October 4th. More details will follow about the Flat Track event.

Season passes are available from now until February 28th and can be acquired at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/ticket-info – Tickets to a majority of events will be released on March 1st.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsor and partnership opportunities that continue to be available for 2025.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Placerville Speedway 2025 Schedule

Celebrating 60 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 8: Test and Tune | noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 22nd annual Tribute to Al Hinds Championship Opener

Saturday March 22: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Saturday March 29: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night

Saturday April 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints

Saturday April 12: Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and West Coast Pro Stocks | Tilford Tribute

Saturday April 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars

Friday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 7th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend

Saturday May 3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 7th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend

Saturday May 10: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints

Friday May 30: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Davy Thomas Memorial- Prelude to the Bradway

Saturday May 31: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 34th annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Saturday June 7: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks

Saturday June 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday June 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Half Price Burger Night presented by Kings Meats

Friday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ultimate Sprint Car Series, USAC Western States Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Triple Crown

Saturday July 12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory

Saturday July 19: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Mini Trucks | Gold Pan Rampage WST Speedweek Night Two ($5,000-to-win/$500-to-start)

Saturday August 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Carnett Clash

Saturday August 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday August 16: Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Gold Rush Classic

Saturday September 6: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Pay Dirt Showdown

Saturday September 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | 20th annual Forni-Humphreys Classic Championship Night ($8,500-to-win)

Friday September 19: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 20: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 27: MotoX | Claim Jumpers Moto Madness

Saturday October 4: Flat Track Motorcycle Racing | Prospectors Flat Track Campaign

Friday November 14: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 15: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100