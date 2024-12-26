Tarlton Motorsports Set For Busy 2025 Campaign with James McFadden and Tanner Holmes

PETERSEN MEDIA

2025 will look different for Tarlton Motorsports. As Cole Macedo makes his move to become a full time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competitor, Tarlton Motorsports is set for a big slate of races and they have hired Australian standout, James McFadden, and Oregon young gun, Tanner Holmes to do the driving duties aboard the Tarlton and Son No. 21 for the year ahead.

“I am really excited for the direction we are heading in 2025,” Tarlton Motorsports Crew Chief, Drew Warner said. “The Tarlton family has been great to work with, and with some big changes happening within our team, I am really excited for what we were able to put together. I am super excited to work with both James McFadden and Tanner Holmes in 2025. It is no secret that James can win on any given night and can do some amazing things in a racecar. Tanner has really started to come into his own the last two years and is a great young talent with a bright future, and I am excited to see what we can do together.”

While the team has named two drivers, it will still be a one car operation with the drivers schedules being separate. For McFadden, he will return to the United States when his schedule completes in his native Australia and will join the team for NARC Speedweek, and run the marquee Midwest before racing back to California for both the High Limit and World of Outlaws swings.

“I am really excited to have an opportunity to return to the United States and run a limited schedule this Summer,” James McFadden said. “This type of schedules is perfect for the balance I want to have at home and it works really well. On top of that, Tom and Tommy Tarlton put great equipment on the track and have continually put their drivers in great situations over the years and I think it is a good fit. Drew Warner and his guys are young, but established, and it should be fun to work with them. I am just really thankful to still have the chance to run some races in the USA.”

As McFadden attacks more of the Midwest swing with the team, Holmes will also have a busy schedule as he will take part in the early West Coast swing with High Limit Racing as well as spend a couple of weeks in the Spring in the Midwest taking on the Outlaws, before sprinkling in NARC shows through the early summer and late fall.

“The Tarlton Motorsports 21 is an iconic car in California, and I am honored to have the opportunity to drive in 2025,” Tanner Holmes said. “I am extremely thankful that Tom and Tommy Tarlton have extended such a great opportunity to me, and I am looking forward to working with them, Drew Warner, and the entire Tarlton Motorsports team.”

At this time schedules and marketing partners are still being finalized, but the early plan for the team is to make their season debut on March 13th in Las Vegas, NV with High Limit Racing.

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Executive Auto Sales, Durst, Tarlton Estate and Asset Management, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Willwood Brakes, Vortex Wings, and High Performance Lubricants for their support.

ON TAP: Tarlton Motorsports will compete in 2025 with James McFadden and Tanner Holmes. The team will kick the season off with High Limit Racing in Las Vegas, NV in March.

