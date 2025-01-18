RULES BULLETIN FOR CRSA SPRINTS IN 2025

By Marty Czekala

After an exciting 2024 season, CRSA is ready to set sail on its 20th anniversary.

Mike Emhof has shared the results from the questionnaire and tally sheet for changes headed into 2025. CRSA drivers and teams voted on this in a rules meeting December before the awards banquet at Vernon Downs Hotel Casino.

Technical: Wing sliders will remain manual only for CRSA. A fire suppression system will be recommended. World of Outlaws safety bars will also be recommended. Titanium hardware is still acceptable if it meets the following dimensions: Nothing greater than 1.125″ in diameter. No placement of hardware which would be rotating >1.5″ diameter).

The most notable changes into effect include the weight rule increasing to 1550 lbs with the driver in the car and with or without fire suppression. Added weights must be painted white with car number and bolted with locking nuts and a safety pin installed.

For tires, the rule stays as in 2024 with the Hoosier HTC RD15 18″ (35 Duro) tire until the tire is depleted around Aug. 1. A transition period will then begin toward the new HTC Med1 16″ (46 Duro) tire in which teams can use either/or tire. Around Sept. 1 is when the only right rear tire allowed will be the Med1. Absolutely no tire prep or treating except for siping, grooving or grinding. Stay tuned to CRSASprints.com and at the drivers’ meetings for when the new tire goes into effect.

Procedural and Format: Pill draw will now take place as soon as registration is open. Last year, the draw took place after the drivers meeting.

Qualifiers will remain the same with open draw for heats with passing points and lock-in. Redraw will now be the top eight in passing points (previous race winner no better than eighth if qualified in the top eight). Nine through 14 in passing points will go to the new Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash to set the A-main rows five through seven starting positions. Heat passing points will be given back to any car having to run the B-Main.

Restarts will now be double file up to two laps to go in heats and five to go in B-Mains and A-Mains. This will be a trial basis for the first four races of 2025. Management will then decide where things go from there. If it remains for the season, if two attempts are needed and don’t complete a green flag lap, restarts will go single file for the remainder of that event.

Sanction: We will remain CRSA sanctioned and continue to welcome any IMCA/RaceSaver member to compete with us.

Schedule and Points: Heat points and A-Main points will payout for all shows until Sept. 6. Events afterward that are CRSA sanctioned will become show up points only towards the overall championship. Any races that include a miniseries will still pay regular points towards their respective miniseries, but show up points only toward the overall title. There will be no race drops throughout the season for championship calculations.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Bicknell Race Products/Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

