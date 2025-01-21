Robert Ballou Set To Add Mix Of Winged Races to Full Time USAC Slate in 2025

PETERSEN MEDIA

With February’s season opening events in Florida rapidly approaching, Robert Ballou is pleased to announce that he will once again contest the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Championship in 2025, but also has winged aspirations on his mind.

“It has been a great offseason for our team, and I can’t wait to get our season underway in Florida as we gear up for another USAC National Sprint Car Series title chase,” Robert Ballou said. “On top of our USAC slate, I am equally as excited for the winged schedule we have put together.”

Cutting his teeth running a winged sprint car in his native Northern CA, Ballou uprooted himself in 2007 and began his non-winged journey in Indiana, though dipped his tow in the winged ranks from time to time.

Committed to a full USAC National slate again in 2025, Ballou has plans to up his winged racing count as well as he hopes to mix in array of 25 winged shows with the World of Outlaws as well as High Limit Racing.

“The winged stuff will always be a challenge for me despite getting my start running winged cars,” Robert Ballou said. “In 2025 I am looking forward to running a very heavy national schedule and limiting the local shows we hit. I think continuing to run with the best in both disciplines will keep me at my best and hopefully equate a lot of wins and hopefully another USAC championship.”

With such a big schedule on the horizon, Ballou Motorsports is actively seeking partners for the year ahead. If you are interested, please reach out to robert@balloumotorsports.com.

Robert Ballou would like to thank Suburban Subaru, Deaton’s Waterfront Service, Berks Western Telecom, Inc., CORinstallation, Amy Gardner Roofing, Hinchman Indy, Don Ott Racing Engines, Manvel Motorsports, Walker Performance Filtration, Amsoil Inc, Murray’s Body Shop, Konnected Clothing, Hooker Harness, Indy Race Parts, Hoosier Tire, Schoenfeld Headers, Chalk Racing Products, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Saldana Racing Products, Moose Blocks, Inc., AO Designs, and Arai Helmets for their support.

ON TAP: Robert Ballou kicks his 2025 season off on February 10th at Volusia Speedway Park with the USAC National Sprint Car Series.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-0, Wins- 0, Top 5’s- 0, Top-10’s- 0

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with ‘The Mad Man’ by following him on Twitter @RoberBallou81, liking https://www.facebook.com/robertballoumotorsports/, or by clicking over to www.balloumotorsports.com.