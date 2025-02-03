ELAB SMOKERS BOUTIQUE TO SPONSOR DASH IN 2025

By Marty Czekala

Mike Emhof and CRSA are excited to reveal the new Scramble Dash sponsored by Elab Smokers Boutique. Following heat races, the drivers that are nine through 14 in passing points will race in the four-lap dash to set A-main rows five through seven.

“It’s another twist to our race night format to give our drivers a chance to better their starting spot and fight to keep their starting spot for a feature,” said Emhof. “We think our fans will enjoy having an extra race to enhance our program.”

“Excited to participate in the program,” said Will Glover, part-owner of Elab Smokers Boutique. “CRSA is a really good program for the regular Joe-Schmoe and somebody that doesn’t want to spend half a million dollars a year driving a sprint car, can go play with 305 [equipment.]”

Elab Smokers Boutique is a chain of smoke shops throughout the Monroe-Ontario County region. With locations in Rochester, Canandaigua, Charlotte and Macedon, Elab has a large selection of cigars and some of the best prices in town. They are proud to say that the majority of our glass, features American-made handpipes, bubblers, waterpipes and all accessories. Elab carries JUUL, Juno, Suorin, dry herb, wax, and e-liquid vaporizers that have been hand-selected and proven to perform at a level that provides confidence to put their name on.

Anyone interested can walk in or call depending on the location. Some locations can be found on Facebook by searching Elab.

The first Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash will run when the 20th season kicks off Apr. 18 at Outlaw Speedway.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.