MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP ADDS $15K TO 2025 SEASON’S BEST

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (February 3, 2025)………The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship returns for 2025 with an increased $15,000 reward going to the driver who accrues the most combined points throughout the USAC national season.

The honor encompasses attaining points throughout each and every points-paying USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget series event during the 2025 campaign. USAC’s 2025 national schedule encompasses 95 events from coast-to-coast.

Over the past four seasons since 2021, the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship top prize has tripled from $5,000 to $15,000.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) punctuated his record-setting 2024 season by earning the USAC National Drivers Championship a year ago. In all, he collected a total of 5,130 combined points between the three USAC National series, most of any driver.

The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship celebrates its 27th consecutive year in 2025. Previous champions include many of the greatest names in USAC’s illustrious history, including five drivers who’ve won the award on at least three different occasions.

Tracy Hines and Justin Grant have won the award more times than anybody else, on four occasions. Hines collected top honors in 2000, 2008, 2013 and 2014 while Grant accomplished the feat in 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The new Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Champion will be honored at USAC’s Night of Champions in December of 2025.

MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:

1999: Dave Darland

2000: Tracy Hines

2001: J.J. Yeley

2002: J.J. Yeley

2003: J.J. Yeley

2004: Jay Drake

2005: Josh Wise

2006: Josh Wise

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Cole Whitt

2010: Bryan Clauson

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Bryan Clauson

2013: Tracy Hines

2014: Tracy Hines

2015: Dave Darland

2016: Brady Bacon

2017: Justin Grant

2018: Tyler Courtney

2019: Tyler Courtney

2020: Chris Windom

2021: Justin Grant

2022: Justin Grant

2023: Justin Grant

2024: Logan Seavey