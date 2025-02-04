World of Outlaws Bringing Four-Wheel Dirt Action Back to Bike Week

By Nick Graziano

BARBERVILLE, FL (Feb. 3, 2025) – Daytona Beach’s legendary Bike Week will be infused with the emphatic rumble of 410 Sprint Cars again during the World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree in March.

The two-day event, Sunday-Monday, March 2-3, brings the stars of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series back to Volusia Speedway Park for the Series’ final Florida trip of the season.

With a stout field comprised of two Series champions – including 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz and reigning Series champion David Gravel. Volusia winners, championship hungry teams and six impressive rookies, the event brings enough storylines for a 1,000-page novel.

The last time the Series ran during Bike Week, Schatz made history scoring his 500th career Sprint Car victory.

KEY INFO:

Dates: Sunday-Monday, March 2-3

Location: Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Schedule:

2PM: Pit Gates Open

5PM: Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 PM: Hot Laps w/ Racing to Follow

LAST YEAR’S STATS:

Feature Winner

March 4, 2024 – Donny Schatz

Lap Leaders

March 4, 2024 – 13-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12-Donny Schatz

Simpson Quick Time Award Winner

March 4, 2024 – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, 13.305 sec. lap

Video Recap – March 4, 2024



WORLD OF OUTLAWS STATS AT VOLUSIA:

Track Record – 12.569 seconds set by Paul McMahan on Feb. 10, 2011

Times Visited – 61

Previous Winners

2024 – Brad Sweet on Feb. 7, David Gravel on Feb. 8, Tyler Courtney on Feb. 9, Sheldon Haudenschild on Feb. 10, Donny Schatz on March 3

2023 – David Gravel on Feb. 9, David Gravel on Feb. 10, James McFadden on Feb. 11, Carson Macedo on March 5, David Gravel on March 6

2022 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 10, Sheldon Haudenschild on Feb. 11, David Gravel on Feb. 12

2021 –Brad Sweet on Feb. 5, Logan Schuchart on Feb. 6, Carson Macedo on March 5

2020 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 7, Brad Sweet on Feb. 8, Logan Schuchart on Feb. 9

2019 – Daryn Pittman on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9

2018 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Feb. 9, Donny Schatz on Feb. 10, Donny Schatz on Feb. 11

2017 – Jason Johnson on Feb.17, Donny Schatz on Feb.19 (day), Donny Schatz on Feb.19 (night)

2016 – Brad Sweet on Feb. 12, Donny Schatz on Feb. 13, Brad Sweet on Feb. 14

2015 – Daryn Pittman on Feb. 13, Donny Schatz on Feb. 14, Brad Sweet on Feb. 15

2014 – Brad Sweet on Feb. 14, Donny Schatz on Feb. 15, Steve Kinser on Feb. 16

2013 – Daryn Pittman on Feb. 15, Terry McCarl on Feb. 16, Danny Lasoski on Feb. 17

2012 – Danny Lasoski on Feb. 18, Donny Schatz on Feb. 19, Craig Dollansky on Feb. 19

2011 – Steve Kinser on Feb. 11, Steve Kinser on Feb. 12, Jason Sides on Feb. 13

2010 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 6, Steve Kinser on Feb. 7

2009 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 6, Joey Saldana on Feb. 7, Donny Schatz on Feb. 8

2008 – Craig Dollansky on Feb. 8, Jason Meyers on Feb. 9, Danny Lasoski on Feb. 10

2007 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 9, Kerry Madsen on Feb. 10, Daryn Pittman on Feb. 10

2006 – Chad Kemenah on Feb. 9, Joey Saldana on Feb. 10

2005 – Jeff Shepard on Feb. 11, Steve Kinser on Feb. 13

1981 – Doug Wolfgang on Feb. 9

