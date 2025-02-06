EARLY DAVE STEELE WEEKEND EXPECTED ENTRANTS ANNOUNCED

February 5, 2025 – Pinellas Park, Florida – Showtime Speedway today announced the early list of expected entries for the 6th annual Dave Steele Sprint Car World Championship Weekend February 21-22, 2025. The early expected entry list includes both the February 21st 100-lap non wing race and the twin 35-lap winged sprint car features the following evening.

For the first time in the six-year history of the event, it will include both non-winged and winged sprint car races on the same weekend. Friday night February 21 will be highlighted by a 100-lap $7,500 to win non-winged event. The following evening February 22 will include twin 35-lap winged sprint car events paying $2,500 to win each feature. If a driver could sweep all three feature events, he would walk away with $12,500 not counting lap monies and special awards.

Past Dave Steele non-winged winners Kyle O’Gara, Davey Hamilton Jr., and Kody Swanson highlight the Friday night’s 100-non-wing race entry list. Other notable expected entrants include Colton Bettis, LJ Grimm, Jim Childers, Aaron Willison, and Tommy Nichols.

Saturdays winged entry list includes Davey Hamilton Jr. and Coltn Bettis who both claimed winged feature victories in the winged portion of last year’s Dave Steele Sprint Car Championship Weekend. Other notables include Aaron Willison, Jeff Montgomery, Steven Hollinger, and Brian Gingras.

There will be no less than fourteen drivers who will attempt to compete in both days of non-winged and winged events.

There is no official entry process for the 6th annual Dave Steele Sprint Car World Championship Weekend. The expected list was compiled from drivers confirming they will compete in this year’s event.

The expected entry list could be subject to change leading up to the event. There are several drivers who have yet to confirm their participation. These names will be added to the expected entry list once they confirm their participation leading up to the February 21-22, 2025, event date.

For more info, please visit www.showtimespeedway.us

FEBRUARY 21, 2025, 100-LAP NON-WING EXPECTED ENTRANTS

55 – Tommy Nichols – Tampa, Florida

26 – Colton Bettis – Lutz, Florida

33 – Kody Swanson – Kingsburg, California

14 – Davey Hamilton Jr. – Tampa, Florida

67 – Kyle O’Gara – Camby, Indiana

33 – Robert Yoho – Pinellas Park, Florida

81 – Steven Hollinger – Titusville, Florida

9 – Dodge Carlbet – Bradenton, Florida

18 – LJ Grimm – Seffner, Florida

36 – Aaron Willison – Langley, BC, Canada

1 – Brian Gingras – Lakeland, Florida

7– Billy Boyd Jr.

75 – Robert Tyler – Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina

44 – Jim Childers – Gibsonton, Florida

02 – Gene Lasker – Land O’Lakes, Florida

FEBRUARY 22, 2025, TWIN 35-LAP WING EXPECTED ENTRANTS

55 – Tommy Nichols – Tampa, Florida

61 – Colton Bettis – Lutz, Florida

TBA – Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, California

14 – Davey Hamilton Jr. – Tampa, Florida

33 – Robert Yoho – Pinellas Park, Florida

81 – Steven Hollinger, Titusville, Florida

18 – LJ Grimm – Seffner, Florida

36 – Aaron Willison – Langley, BC, Canada

7 – Billy Boyd Jr.

33j – Jeff Montgomery – Langford, BC, Canada

75 – Robert Tyler – Mt. Pleasant

9 – Dodge Carlbert – Bradenton, Florida

1 – Brian Gingras – Lakeland, Florida

44 – Jim Childers – Gibsonton, Florida

02 – Gene Lasker – Land O’Lakes, Florida

86 – TBA