Williams Grove Speedway Opener Is One Month Away

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway is just one month away from Opening Day for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

Hoosier will present Opening Day 2025 on Sunday afternoon, March 16 at 2 pm.

The first show of the season at Williams Grove Speedway for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will pay $5,500 to the winner of the 25-lap affair.

The season lidlifter will be a 410 sprint car-only, afternoon racing program.

Anthony Macri of Dillsburg is the defending Opening Day sprint car winner at Williams Grove.

Macri took the lead from Ryan Taylor on the third lap before going on to the victory.

It was Macri’s first of what would be four checkered flags at Williams Grove Speedway last season.

Other winners of the 2020s at the oval have been Carson Macedo, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Peck and Zeb Wise.

Following the opener, Williams Grove will go on to host two additional racing programs in March as action begins under the lights on March 21 and 28.

The 410 sprints will headline both programs with action also slated for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints and the winged super sportsman.

The full 2025 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events can be viewed and printed from the new website.

