March Takes World of Outlaws through the South Before Ending in the Midwest

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (February 18, 2025) – The 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season will kick into high gear once the calendar turns the page to March.

After a few weeks off following the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, the world’s best Sprint Car drivers will begin the week-to-week grind across North America.

Ten races at seven tracks in six states define what promises to be a thrilling month of springtime Sprint Car racing. It begins with a return trip to the “Sunshine State” before the Series ventures west along the nation’s southern border and closes out the month with the first Midwest weekend of the season.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead:

Volusia Speedway Park | World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree (March 2-3): The 2025 campaign fires back up right where it began in mid-February at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile.”

The tour returns to Barberville, FL’s Volusia Speedway Park to help kick off Florida’s famed Bike Week, which occurs in nearby Daytona Beach, FL. The four-wheel and two-wheel worlds intersect as The Greatest Show on Dirt invades to race on a Sunday and Monday. Carson Macedo, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson (twice) were Volusia winners to open the year.

Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz earned his 500th career Sprint Car victory at the Bike Week event last year.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Talladega Short Track | World of Outlaws Dega Duel (March 7): Just down the street from the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway lies a red clay bullring known as Talladega Short Track. It’ll be the World of Outlaws’ first stop outside of Florida this year.

The Series has made a dozen previous visits to the track, most recently in 2023 when Michael “Buddy” Kofoid came out on top. He’ll return as a full-time sophomore in 2025 aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83. The only other current competitor with a Talladega triumph is David Gravel, who grabbed the first of his more than 100 wins at the Alabama oval in 2011. Steve Kinser and Danny Lasoski are tied for the most success at the track with three victories apiece.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Magnolia Motor Speedway | World of Outlaws Black Ice Brawl (March 8): A weekend in the “Dirty South” wraps up with the only 2025 trip to Mississippi at Columbus, MS’s Magnolia Motor Speedway.

“The Mag” has welcomed the World of Outlaws only two previous times. Sheldon Haudenschild claimed the Series debut in 2021 with the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing team. Two years later, Brad Sweet took the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 49 to Victory Lane. After another one-year absence, the track returns to the calendar.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Kennedale Speedway Park | World of Outlaws Cowtown Classic (March 14-15): The World of Outlaws was born during the spring of 1978 in Texas, and the Series kicks off a two-week stay in its home state with a full weekend of action at Kennedale Speedway Park.

The “Lone Star State” bullring brought The Greatest Show on Dirt to town for the first time last season, becoming the 12th Texas track to do so. Carson Macedo scored the first of his 12 checkered flags in 2024 with Jason Johnson Racing.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Cotton Bowl Speedway | Federated Auto Parts Texas Two-Step (March 21-22): After Kennedale, the Series is Texas Two-Steppin’ south where Cotton Bowl Speedway awaits in Paige, TX, just an hour-drive east of Austin.

Cotton Bowl has become a regular Texas trip since the World of Outlaws first visited in 2016. The track has hosted the Series on eight occasions. Brent Marks and Giovanni Scelzi split victories in 2024. Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet are the only multi-time winners with two apiece.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Lawton Speedway | World of Outlaws Sooner State Showdown (March 28): Oklahoma fans were disappointed when a fire at Lawton Speedway caused the cancelation of the World of Outlaws scheduled 2024 visit, but repairs have been made, and the Series is ready for the “Sooner State” oval in 2025.

Lawton hosted two dates during the inaugural season in 1978 and was a regular stop through 1985. Then, it was another 35 years before the tour returned in 2020. Carson Macedo won the 10th overall and most recent visit in 2021.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

81 Speedway | World of Outlaws Wichita Sprint Car Showdown (March 29): Kansas hosts the World of Outlaws only once in 2025, and it’s when Wichita’s 81 Speedway closes out the month of March.

Sammy Swindell dominated the 3/8 mile early on, topping the first five Series events at the facility from 1980 to 1983, and he added a sixth in 1991 for good measure. Since then, no driver has claimed more than a pair. Donny Schatz won visits separated by 11 years in 2006 and 2017. The last two in 2023 and 2024 have belonged to St. Helena, CA’s Rico Abreu.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap in March and all year long on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/the-month-ahead-march-takes-world-of-outlaws-through-the-south-before-ending-in-the-midwest/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.