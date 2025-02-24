Toyota Extends World Racing Group Partnership

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 21, 2025) – Toyota has been a leading organization in the support and growth of dirt racing. In 2025, the company is continuing that commitment by extending its partnership with World Racing Group.

The iconic manufacturer will again be the Official Vehicle of the World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series, sponsor the Toyota Dash at every World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event and continue to serve as the presenting sponsor for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

“Everyone at Toyota is pleased to continue our relationship with the World Racing Group,” said Jack Irving, general manager, TRD U.S.A. “The World of Outlaws and Xtreme Midget schedules extend throughout the country and hit many unique markets that are important to Toyota. Supporting the World Racing Groups efforts continues to be a high priority for Toyota as we look to expand our engine program, especially in the sprint car ranks.”

In addition to seeing Toyota’s branding at each race and on DIRTVision, Race Fans will get to see Toyota’s products in action at each race with Toyota Tundra TRD Pro trucks pacing the field at every World of Outlaws Sprint Car, World of Outlaws Late Model, Super DIRTcar Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series event.

They’ll also see Toyota power in action on track with several Midget teams running a Toyota engine and Roth Motorsports running a 410 c.i. Toyota engine on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car tour with TRD development driver Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

Toyota is also now accepting 410 engine orders for more teams to run the race-winning engine. Interested parties can reach out to trd.sales@toyota.com for more information.

“Dirt racing continues to be a priority for everyone at Toyota,” continued Irving. “The success on track is even more of a bonus. We are excited about the line-up we have in place this season across both the World of Outlaws and Xtreme Midget competition, and we look forward to achieving continued success and contending for both championships with our supported teams.”

“Toyota has been an incredible partner to work with and we’re proud to have such an iconic brand associated with World Racing Group,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “We look forward to continuing that partnership for years to come as we both share the same initiative of growing dirt racing.”

Toyota has helped elevate every series it’s entered and developed several drivers into race winning and championship winning athletes. That’s resulted in historic moments the last three years with Taylor Reimer becoming the first women to win a national dirt Midget race in 2022 and Jade Avedisian winning the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series title in 2023, becoming the first women to win a national dirt racing title.

Cannon McIntosh brought Toyota another title last year after claiming his first Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship, which he’ll try to defend during the 27-race tour for the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets this year.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota 2025 season will commence during the Illini 100 weekend at Farmer City Raceway, April 10-12.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars continue their yearlong tour at Volusia Speedway Park during the World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree, March 2-3, the World of Outlaws Late Models return to action at Smoky Mountain Speedway for the Tennessee Tipoff, March 14-15, and the Super DIRTcar Series starts its championship season at New Egypt Speedway for the Power in the Pines on March 29.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the Toyota pace trucks lead the field at each race live on DIRTVision.

