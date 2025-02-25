Honest Abe Roofing Partners with World Racing Group to Enact Bonuses For ASCS, World of Outlaws, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 24, 2025) – Honest Abe Roofing, a national leader in premium roofing solutions, has partnered with World Racing Group to support and strengthen its top open-wheel divisions.

The collaboration will see Honest Abe Roofing provide special awards and programs for the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

This partnership brings together two forces defined by speed, strength, and reliability—whether it’s Sprint Cars or Midgets doing the unthinkable around the track or Honest Abe Roofing delivering industry-leading roofing solutions with unmatched efficiency.

“We’re honored to partner with World Racing Group and support these incredible racing series,” said Kevin Newton, president of Honest Abe Roofing. “Just like the drivers pushing the limits on dirt tracks, we push the limits in roofing by providing the fastest response times, the highest-quality craftsmanship, and the most reliable service in the industry. This partnership reflects everything we stand for—performance, durability, and results.”

As part of the collaboration, Honest Abe Roofing has a special program set up to enhance each series.

Honest Abe Roofing will be the sponsor of the Redraw and Dash for every ASCS National Tour event and will be the sponsor of every World of Outlaws Sprint Car Qualifying session.

The company’s generosity continues with contingency programs for the ASCS National Tour and Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, providing a bonus to the drivers that finish 16th in each Feature for both series.

And the support doesn’t stop there. Off the track, Honest Abe Roofing will be the title sponsor of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series’ Pinewood Derby at Jacksonville Speedway, Oct. 3-4. With their support, the winner of the Derby will get $300, while second gets $150 and third gets $50.

Additionally, race fans will have access to exclusive discounts on roofing services, making it easier than ever to upgrade their homes with the strength and durability that Honest Abe Roofing is known for.

Turning Passion into Business: Franchise Opportunities for Race Fans

Beyond its support of the series, Honest Abe Roofing is offering exclusive franchise opportunities to passionate race fans. Those looking to channel their love for speed and competition into business ownership can take advantage of special franchise rates, allowing them to build a strong future while backed by a proven and growing national brand.

“Just as Winged Sprint Car drivers and Midget racers push limits on the track, Honest Abe Roofing franchisees push limits in business,” Newton added. “We’re excited to offer race fans the opportunity to join our mission and bring top-tier roofing solutions to communities nationwide.”

Together, Honest Abe Roofing and World Racing Group are racing toward a future defined by strength, speed, and success—on and off the track.

About Honest Abe Roofing

Honest Abe Roofing has been a trusted name in the roofing industry for over a decade, delivering high-quality materials, superior craftsmanship, and unmatched customer service to homeowners nationwide. Committed to protecting homes and enhancing communities, Honest Abe Roofing offers innovative roofing solutions designed to last.

For more information on roofing services or franchise opportunities, visit www.honestaberoofing.com.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/honest-abe-roofing-partners-with-world-racing-group-to-enact-bonuses-for-ascs-world-of-outlaws-xtreme-outlaw-midgets/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.