SHOWTIME VERSUS SOUTHERN SPRINTS CHALLENGE SET FOR MARCH 8

February 24, 2025 – Showtime Speedway Sprints and the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout today announced a winged challenge race between the two series is scheduled for March 8 at Showtime Speedway in Pinellas Park, Florida.

The event will be a full points night for both series. In addition, the event will be run on both Hoosier Racing Tires and American Racer Tire. Showtime Sprints utilize Hoosier’s while the SSSS uses American Racer. To accommodate both series, teams will be able to pick one or the other as well as mix and match.

Showtime Speedway was once a mainstay on the SSSS schedule from 2016 through 2023. When the SSSS switched to the American Racer’s last season, Showtime Speedway elected to continue doing its own sprint car series utilizing Hoosier Tires.

A full field of cars is expected. Combining both series on the same night should create a field larger than normal. The event will pit the best from both series with bragging rights on the line. American Racer will also go head-to-head in a pavement sprint car event on the same night with Hoosier Racing Tire for the first time in many years. This should create an interesting dynamic.

Talks about the possibility of a co-sanctioned event between Showtime Speedway promoter Robert Yoho and SSSS President Rick Day began almost immediately after a successful Dave Steele World Sprint Car Championship Weekend this past weekend. This could be one of the most anticipated pavement sprint car events in Florida in 2025. A successful event could potentially pave the way for future events between the two in the future.

Additional details including event purse and format will be announced in the coming days.