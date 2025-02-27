Milton Hershey School Continues World of Outlaws Partnership, Joins Super DIRTcar Series

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 26, 2025) – Milton Hershey School (MHS) is set to expand its support of dirt racing in 2025, continuing its partnership with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and joining the Super DIRTcar Series.

The top tier private school’s involvement will include being the “Official Education Partner” of the World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series, partnering with the World of Outlaws on Pit Crew Experiences for MHS students, and hosting the third annual Hershey Sprint Car Experience.

“MHS and World of Outlaws have developed a tremendous partnership in recent years—one that’s been very beneficial in raising awareness of our school and its life-changing mission,” said Kristina Pae, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at MHS. “We appreciate WoO introducing MHS to audiences across the country and look forward to teaming up with the Super DIRTcar Series for a great season ahead.”

Milton Hershey School, in Hershey, PA, is one of the world’s leading private schools, where qualifying pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students live on campus and receive an exceptional education through top-tier classes and facilities—with all costs covered.

The school’s partnership with the World of Outlaws has given hundreds of students the chance to meet with the Series’ best drivers and learn from their experiences through various activations—all of which will continue in 2025.

The third annual Hershey Sprint Car Experience on Thursday, May 8, allows students from Milton Hershey School to learn about the region’s rich racing history as well as meet and engage with many Sprint Car teams and special guests from the Central Pennsylvania Racing Community. A handful of drivers will even participate in classroom activities with students. The day also features a window for the public to join and meet their favorite competitors from both the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse.

In addition to the Sprint Car Experience, multiple MHS students will again get hands-on experience in 2025 with a Sprint Car team during World of Outlaws races at Lincoln Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway.

“At Milton Hershey School, we emphasize real-world skills and career-focused education. Having WoO drivers visit our campus and work with students demonstrates our vision for learning in action,” Pae said.

Race Fans will additionally benefit from the partnership through the Milton Hershey School “Education Moments” showcased on DIRTVision during World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series events, teaching viewers about various aspects of the sport.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season is already underway and continues at Volusia Speedway Park during the World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree, March 2-3. The Super DIRTcar Series commences its championship season at New Egypt Speedway on March 29.

Milton Hershey School was founded in 1909 and continues to transform lives by offering an exceptional educational experience in a nurturing, positive environment. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/milton-hershey-school-continues-world-of-outlaws-partnership-joins-super-dirtcar-series/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.