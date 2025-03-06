Dirty South Weekend Leads World of Outlaws to Talladega, Magnolia

By Alex Nieten

EASTABOGA, AL (March 5, 2025) – The Greatest Show on Dirt sets its sights on the “Dirty South” this weekend.

The country’s best Sprint Car teams have left the “Sunshine State” with Alabama and Mississippi in their sights. First up, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make a stop at Eastaboga AL’s Talladega Short Track on Friday, March 7. The bullring is a tad shorter but just as intense as it’s 2.66-mile neighbor down the street, the Talladega Superspeedway. Then, it’s over to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS on Saturday, March 8.

It’ll be the 13th visit in Series history to Talladega while “The Mag” welcomes the World of Outlaws for just the third time. For both states on the agenda, it’s the only time each will host the Series in 2025.

BUY TALLADEGA TICKETS HERE

BUY MAGNOLIA TICKETS HERE

WATCH LIVE ON DIRTVision

Let’s look at the southern weekend’s top storylines:

HITTING THE ROAD: The first six races of the season kept the World of Outlaws firmly fixed in Florida, but now the real grind is set to begin.

The southern trip ahead marks the first of 17 consecutive weekends of action. The tour will visit five states before the month of March concludes.

During the upcoming stretch of non-stop Sprint Car racing the month of May features 13 races at 10 tracks, including a trip to Canada. Half miles, bullrings and everything in between await the nation’s top Sprint Car talent.

FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME: Fourteen years ago, Jason Meyers was at the height of his career – the reigning World of Outlaws champion on his way to another title and amid a five-race winning streak. But a 19-year-old Connecticut kid brought the streak to a halt.

David Gravel bested Meyers in a duel at Talladega to bag his first Series victory. It became the first of many as the Watertown, CT native now owns 105 (tied seventh most all-time) and returns to the Alabama oval carrying the title of defending champion.

His two most recent victories came earlier this week when Gravel swept Volusia’s Bike Week Jamboree. He and the Big Game Motorsports team have five podiums and no finish worse than fourth through six races in 2025. Gravel goes for his second Talladega triumph on Friday, as well as his first ever three-race win streak with the World of Outlaws.

NEW RIDE, SAME RESULT?: Two seasons ago Michael “Buddy” Kofoid was still making a name for himself on the national Sprint Car scene. He’d come from a promising start in California before, focusing heavily on Midgets in 2020-2022, leading to consecutive USAC championships in 2021 and 2022.

Kofoid’s attention turned back to a primary Sprint Car focus in 2023. The Penngrove, CA native already had one World of Outlaws win under his belt (2022 at Huset’s Speedway) and steered to another at Talladega in March of 2023.

That win came with CMS Racing, and this weekend the 23-year-old heads back to ‘Dega amid his sophomore World of Outlaws season aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83. He’s now fully established himself as one of the sport’s top stars after one of the best rookie campaigns ever in 2024.

THE MAN AT THE MAG: It’s tough to top Sheldon’s Haudenschild’s record at Magnolia.

The Wooster, OH native topped the Series debut back in 2021. He followed that up by leading nine laps in 2023 before ultimately bringing the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing ride home with a podium. Haudenschild’s average finish in two starts is second.

He’ll be in search of similar speed this weekend as it’s been an up and down ninth season on tour so far. The last four races have led to finishes of ninth, 20th, fourth and 15th. Haudenschild currently sits seventh in points.

SEASONED SCHATZ: There’s one driver among the full-time 2025 World of Outlaws roster that has competed in every Series race at both Talladega and Magnolia, and to no surprise his name is Donny Schatz.

The 10-time Series champion will have the experience advantage when the tour rolls into ‘Dega on Friday. He’s been in all 12 Features the facility has hosted. Schatz is still after his first win there, but he’s peaked at second twice (2002 & 2011), and he’s been in the top five in half of his appearances. His team, Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing, has won three times at Talladega with Danny Lasoski behind the wheel. Over at Magnolia, consistency has also been the story for the Fargo, ND driver. His two outings have led to a pair of fourth-place finishes.

Schatz’s 2025 has unfolded similar to last year so far. He’s already passed 42 cars through six Features, averaging advancing seven positions per main event. The charges have led him to four top 10s and sitting fourth in points.

LEADING THE ROOKIES: The 2025 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year battle welcomed plenty of attention as the season began. Six rookies signed on, and the tour has since added another with Conner Morrell throwing his name into the mix before Bike Week. So far, it’s Chris Windom leading the way.

After recently welcoming his first child, Waylon, to the world, the USAC Triple Crown champion delivered a pair of impressive drives earlier this week. Windom narrowly missed the Toyota Dash on Sunday before finishing eighth in the Feature. The following night, he wheeled the Sides Motorsports No. 7S from 22nd to 10th. Those results coupled with his DIRTcar Nationals efforts have him 10th in overall points and atop the rookie standings. The Canton, IL native will debut at both Talladega and Magnolia this weekend.

Behind Windom, it’s a 22-point gap back to his closest challenger Garet Williamson. Then, 16 points behind him is Hunter Schuerenberg. The two have previous laps at Talladega and Magnolia in World of Outlaws competition.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, March 7 at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL

Saturday, March 8 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

X – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (6/89 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (820 PTS)

2. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-44 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-46 PTS)

4. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-82 PTS)

5. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-82 PTS)

6. Jacob Allen – Shark Racing No. 1A (-98 PTS)

7. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-114 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-122 PTS)

9. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-128 PTS)

10. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-146 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (3 Drivers):

2 Wins – Kyle Larson, David Gravel

1 Win – Carson Macedo, Christopher Bell