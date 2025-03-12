The Green Flag on the 2025 Season Will Wave in Las Vegas

From High Limit Racing

The 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season opener event week is here! The “High Rollers” of Kubota High Limit Racing will compete with NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and Corey Day on Thursday, March 13 and Saturday, March 15 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Two-day tickets and single-day tickets are available for pre-purchase here. A limited number of pit parking spots without track visibility will also be available for purchase at the track’s pit office each race day. Pit parking passes are $20 per day and require pit passes to be purchased at the track for all passengers inside the vehicle.

All two-day reserved seats purchased in advance online get a FREE two-day pit pass upgrade. This offer ends at Noon, PT on Thursday, March 13. The pit pass upgrade tent will be open inside the grandstand gates from 4pm-7pm.

And don’t forget, only race fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll!

What To Know Before You Go to the Season Opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (all times local):

Dates: Thursday and Saturday, March 13 and 15

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

Hot Laps Begin: 5:30pm

Racing Begins: 6:30pm

Tickets: Two-day ticket packages and single-day tickets are available at the link below. Children 5 and under are free.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day at the pit office. Two-day pit passes will not be available for purchase. Pit Passes are $50 per night.

NASCAR Hard Cards: Guests with NASCAR Hard Cards can purchase a discounted pit pass for $25.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. The following items will NOT be permitted: coolers, umbrellas, glass or ceramic containers of any kind, firearms, laser pointers, noise makers, knives longer than three inches in length, seat cushions with metal components, collapsible chairs, frisbees, beach balls, any display of the confederate flag, outside food or beverage, fireworks, dry ice, obscene or indecent clothing, aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen), selifie sticks, tripods, manopods, illegal substances, wagons, drones, skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates, and bicycles.

Camping: For information on camping, click here.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, watch all of the action live