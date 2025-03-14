Thursday’s High Limit Opener Postponed to Friday Night at Las Vegas

By Brian Walker

Hazardous wind conditions coupled with incoming rain has forced the postponement of Thursday’s Kubota High Limit Racing season opener to Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, following the NASCAR Trucks race.

With Qualifying completed, we’ll resume the show where we left off with Hot Laps and then go straight into four Heat Races followed by the B-Main, Dash, and A-Main.

The NASCAR Trucks race is scheduled to begin at 6:15pm PT and we estimate a rough start time of Hot Laps at the dirt track around the 8:30pm PT mark. Further details and times will be announced and shared once confirmed.

Thursday’s tickets and pit passes will get you in to Friday’s show.

